All Queenstown Lakes District Elected Members Fully Vaccinated

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Elected members of Queenstown Lakes District Council and the Wānaka Community Board have issued the following joint statement.

“To the community we represent: we felt it important to publicly confirm that we are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We would also like to say thank you and huge congratulations for making us the first area in Aotearoa New Zealand to attain over 90% fully immunised.”

“With Aucklanders able to travel around the country from mid-December providing they are either double-vaxxed or have returned the required negative test, and yesterday’s Government announcement on a road map for international borders opening up in the New Year, we believe this is a milestone in our district’s recovery.”

“We appreciate that many will be nervous about the return of tourists after living in our own South Island ‘bubble’ for so long and as we all get used to the new traffic light system. The fact remains that vaccination remains our best defence against COVID-19.”

“We also acknowledge the message from the Ministry of Health and Southern District Health Board that we’re highly likely to see local cases in Otago and Southland before too long. We should expect this and can prepare for it by considering the measures we would take if one of us got sick or needed to self-isolate. We encourage everyone to keep having these conversations and, if you have concerns, to share them with your friends, family and work colleagues.”

“We join together in encouraging anyone hesitating to get a second jab, or booking their first appointment, to speak to a medical professional regarding their concerns without delay.”

“Growing the number of people fully vaccinated in our district even closer to 100% before summer means we are protecting not only ourselves, our friends and our whānau but also our wider community, visitors and indeed our future.”

