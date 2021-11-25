COVID-19 Public Advisory - 25 November 2021

Please find below a COVID-19 update for the Waikato. Changes since our last public advisory on Wednesday 24 November are provided in red.

Latest update on COVID-19

There were 16 cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, with eight in Te Kūiti, five in Huntly, and three in Kāwhia.

All cases have been linked to previous cases.

One case reported yesterday has now been confirmed as from Piopio.

This brings the total number of cases during this Waikato outbreak to 393 (189 active, 205 recovered) with 37 active cases remaining under investigation for links. Today we have had three active cases reclassified as not a case so have been removed from the active total.

There are seven pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ōtorohanga, Thames, Te Kūiti, Huntly and Ngāruawāhia. Testing will be extended to 4pm at the Te Kūiti site today.

Testing is available in Tokoroa today through GPs, with Tokoroa Medical Centre and Tokoroa Family Health both designated practices and not requiring enrolment.

An individual at a Waikato early childhood education centre recently returned a positive test and prompted a public health response which included isolating many children and staff. Further investigations led to a repeat test in the case, which was negative. As such, the case was reclassified as not a case. The case’s close contacts have all returned negative results. The DHB is looking into potential causes for the initial positive result as the required response can be disruptive for those affected individuals, however it is necessary to treat all positive results as active cases. The DHB is grateful to all those involved for their cooperation.

There is one person receiving care for COVID-19 at Waikato Hospital and another COVID-19 positive individual receiving care for a condition not related to COVID-19.

There were 2308 tests processed in the Waikato yesterday and 1857 vaccinations delivered.

In the Waikato region, public health staff are now supporting 144 cases to isolate at home.

Note: previously listed case locations will at times be reclassified following investigations.

Location Number of active cases Hamilton 58 Te Kūiti 43 Huntly 31 Ōtorohanga 27 Kāwhia 9 Ngāruawāhia 9 Te Kauwhata 4 Te Awamutu 2 Cambridge 1 Piopio 1 Thames 1 Tokoroa 1 Unknown 1 188

Note: previously listed case locations will at times be reclassified following investigations.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga

Thursday 25 November 10am-3.30pm

Friday 26 November onwards 10am-12pm

TE KŪITI

Centennial Park, William Street entrance, Te Kūiti

Thursday 25 November 10am-4pm

Fridays to Tuesdays 10am-2pm

Wednesdays 3-7pm

THAMES

Te Korowai o Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 10am-1pm

HUNTLY

Waahi Whanui, 17 Parry Street, Huntly

Wednesday 24 to Sunday 28 November 10-3pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia

Friday 26 November 7.30am-12pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

TOKOROA

Testing is available on appointment from GPs. Both practices will test non-enrolled patients:

Tokoroa Family Health

Gate 3, Tokoroa Hospital, Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 5431

Tokoroa Medical Centre

57-75 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 8777

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 25 November 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 131,986 120,761 93.1% 85.2% Hauraki District 14,331 12,814 83.7% 74.8% Matamata-Piako District 26,932 24,416 88.5% 80.2% Ōtorohanga District 7012 6194 81.3% 71.8% Ruapehu District 5538 4814 83.3% 72.4% South Waikato District 17,005 14,586 85.3% 73.2% Thames-Coromandel District 24,241 22,157 87.4% 79.9% Waikato District 43,598 39,351 88.7% 80.0% Waipa District 44,923 41,697 93.2% 86.5% Waitomo District 6887 6046 91.0% 79.9% Waikato region 322,453 292,836 90.3% 82.0%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

