Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Gardeners Warned Over Risk Of Legionnaires’ With Two Cases Reported

Friday, 26 November 2021, 9:44 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay gardeners are urged to take care with potting mix and compost following two people in recent weeks reported with Legionnaires’ disease in Hawke’s Bay.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Bridget Wilson said both cases of Legionnaires’ were investigated and likely caused from the inhalation of dust particles from potting mix.

“Legionnaires’ is a serious disease and gardeners are at a higher risk of catching it because the Legionella bacteria, which lives in moist organic material, thrives in bags of potting mix and compost,” said Dr Wilson.

“It’s important people understand the dangers of inhaling dust from potting mix or compost as more people get into their garden as the weather warms up.”

Cases of Legionnaires’, which is a form of pneumonia, typically spike across New Zealand in early November.

Dr Wilson said between 2015 and 2020, 15 Hawke’s Bay people had been diagnosed with Legionnaires’, many of whom required hospital care.

“Fortunately, the latest two cases did not need to be admitted to hospital however, they still required medical care. They are both recovering at home,” Dr Wilson said.

Symptoms can include a cough, fever, chills, diarrhoea, shortness of breath, headaches, vomiting and/or diarrhoea.

Dr Wilson said there were five simple actions people could do to avoid getting it.

The five steps are:

not touch your mask while gardening.

Dr Wilson said anyone, including healthy young people, could catch Legionnaires’ disease but the disease was more common in older people, smokers, or those with poor immunity or a chronic illness.

Anyone with Legionnaires’ symptoms should seek medical help from their doctor immediately and advise they have been handling potting mix or compost recently.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Less Than Stellar Choices


Amid all the jostling in the National caucus ranks, spare a thought for Andrew Bayly. Who? Well might you ask. Plucked from obscurity by Judith Collin, elevated from number 18 to number 3 in the caucus rankings and given the Finance portfolio - a role in which he has been invisible ever since – Bayly seems destined for a future as a trivia quiz question. That’s because as the National leadership contest comes down to a choice between Simon Bridges and Christopher Luxon, the only decisions to be made on Tuesday are over who gets to be leader, and who gets the Finance job... More>>




 
 

Government: Supporting New Zealanders To Recover From COVID-19 In The Community
The Government is increasing the support for New Zealanders who test positive for COVID-19 through the rollout of the COVID Care in the Community model and a $300 million funding boost to Pharmac to purchase new medicines to treat the virus, Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Reconnecting New Zealand – The Next Steps
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders will find it easier to come home from January 2022, with foreign nationals to follow from April onwards, as the Government removes the requirement for MIQ for most travellers, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 