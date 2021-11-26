Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wairoa Local Wins Volkswagen Campervan With Keno Promotion

Friday, 26 November 2021, 10:33 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A Wairoa local is celebrating after discovering the ticket that was sitting next to their bed for two weeks had won a brand-new Volkswagen California Campervan with Keno.

The player, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular Keno player who keeps their Keno tickets in jar beside the bed – never imagining just how lucky one of those tickets would become.

“After the Keno promotion was drawn I heard that someone in Wairoa had won the Volkswagen Campervan and wondered whether it could be me,” explained the winner.

“I looked up the winning voucher number and had a quick look through my tickets, but couldn’t see the winning number so figured I hadn’t been the lucky one,” said the winner.

But as the weeks passed and the prize remained unclaimed, the lucky local decided to take a closer look at their tickets.

“When I found out the prize still hadn’t been claimed I figured it would be worth digging my tickets out and taking them in-store to be checked, just in case I had missed something,” said the winner.

“The operator popped my ticket into the terminal and I heard the winning music play – I immediately knew that my ticket was the one everyone was looking for,” laughed the winner.

“I jumped up and down with excitement – I was absolutely buzzing. I can still hardly believe my luck,” the winner said.

The winning ticket was sold at Mobil Wairoa for the Keno Promotion drawn on 7 November.

Keno is one of Lotto New Zealand’s daily games, drawn four times a day at 10am, 1pm, 3pm and 6pm. With lines starting at just $1, players have the chance to win up to $250,000.

