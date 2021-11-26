Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāinga Ora Invests In Tauranga

Friday, 26 November 2021, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Kainga Ora

Approximately 1,000 more new homes are likely to be built in Tauranga over the coming years due to the acquisition of a 95.3 hectare site by Kāinga Ora.

Ferncliffe Farm is a greenfield site in the priority-growth area of Tauranga’s Tauriko West. The $70.4 million purchase is the first acquisition under the newly created Kāinga Ora Land Programme, set up to lead strategic land acquisitions to enable housing and thriving communities in areas of need.

Kāinga Ora General Manager Urban Planning and Design, Katja Lietz, says the acquisition will bring much needed housing options to the area.

“There is high demand for not only market homes, but also affordable and public housing in Tauranga,” she says.

“A site this large, developed by Kāinga Ora and its partners, can provide this mix of housing, meeting the needs of a broad cross-section of the community.”

Tauriko West is one of five priority development areas in the Western Bay of Plenty under the SmartGrowth urban growth partnership. SmartGrowth is a collaboration of local government, tangata whenua, and central government, set up to plan for growth across the Western Bay of Plenty sub-region.

Chair of SmartGrowth, Peter Winder, says the Kāinga Ora acquisition aligns well with the partnership’s strategy.

“SmartGrowth provides a unified vision, direction and voice for the future of the Western Bay of Plenty as we help develop a great place to live, learn, work and play,” he says.

“The strategy identifies opportunities for building our community, while ensuring a balanced approach to growth management. Kāinga Ora is a trusted partner for SmartGrowth and the purchase of Ferncliffe Farm is a strategic move for the partnership, unlocking development and increasing housing supply, especially at the more affordable end of the market.”

Katja Lietz says the collaborative approach that Kāinga Ora has to development means the urban development agency will be working with a broad range of partners across the region.

“Early engagement has been very positive and we look forward to further strengthening our relationships with key partners such as local hapū and community groups as our plans develop. Discussions with adjacent landowners and the council have been focussed on how we can jointly plan for the success of the wider Tauriko West area and bring homes to the area as fast as possible,” she says.

Nearby Tauriko Business Estate employs more than 5,000 people and the area forms part of the Tauranga Western Corridor that will in future be connected with Te Papa and the rest of the city through a high-frequency public transport network.

“Throughout the development, we will partner with local firms and our aim is to help grow the local construction sector through our investment,” says Ms Lietz.

“Not only will this development bring further employment to the area, it also opens up opportunities for greater investment in infrastructure such as roading, public transport and schools in the area.”

Development planning and design work for the site is now underway, with preliminary plans indicating approximately 1,000 homes can be built on a portion of the site. The low-lying wetland areas and steep sections included on the site will be protected and enhanced, creating recreation areas for the community to enjoy the natural biodiversity of the area.

“Ferncliffe Farm is a long-term investment in housing and we are clear that we want this investment to drive positive outcomes not only for Tauriko West but for the whole of Tauranga,” says Ms Lietz.

“The extensive planning, earthworks and land development requirements mean construction should begin in approximately three to four years. Our aim is to accelerate timeframes for housing delivery as much as possible at both Ferncliffe Farm and neighbouring land through collaboration and proactive planning.

“Once complete, we are confident Ferncliffe will be a thriving community that will bring huge benefits to this vibrant and fast-growing city.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kainga Ora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Less Than Stellar Choices


Amid all the jostling in the National caucus ranks, spare a thought for Andrew Bayly. Who? Well might you ask. Plucked from obscurity by Judith Collin, elevated from number 18 to number 3 in the caucus rankings and given the Finance portfolio - a role in which he has been invisible ever since – Bayly seems destined for a future as a trivia quiz question. That’s because as the National leadership contest comes down to a choice between Simon Bridges and Christopher Luxon, the only decisions to be made on Tuesday are over who gets to be leader, and who gets the Finance job... More>>




 
 

Government: Supporting New Zealanders To Recover From COVID-19 In The Community
The Government is increasing the support for New Zealanders who test positive for COVID-19 through the rollout of the COVID Care in the Community model and a $300 million funding boost to Pharmac to purchase new medicines to treat the virus, Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Reconnecting New Zealand – The Next Steps
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders will find it easier to come home from January 2022, with foreign nationals to follow from April onwards, as the Government removes the requirement for MIQ for most travellers, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 