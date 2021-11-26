Work Underway On New Cambridge Police Base



Work has begun on the new Cambridge Police base.

The earthworks have now been completed on the joint Tainui and NZ Police

project, and construction is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

“While there have been some initial delays due to COVID-19 restrictions,

it’s exciting to see the process has started,” says Waikato West Area

Commander Inspector Will Loughrin.

The new base will provide a modern-fit-for-purpose and functional policing

space for Waikato Police staff while incorporating co-location spaces for

community groups and local iwi to help foster relationships.

In August 2020, NZ Police and Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) signed a

partnership agreement to support the build of modern, sustainable,

community-minded Police facilities across Waikato.

The base is the first to be developed under the partnership agreement. With

the lease on the current police station due to expire, the new station will

provide a future-proof and fit-for-purpose space for Police that is easily

accessible to the community.

The whenua is owned by TGH and was returned to the iwi (Waikato-Tainui) in

1995 as part of its Raupatu settlement.

The 416sqm site is situated on the corner of Fort and Victoria Street- the

site of the previous police house, allowing for public access and street

presence.

“The location is located centrally and within easy access to the main town

centre and suburban Cambridge, which ensures our response to calls for

service is timely and delivers the service our community expects,” says

Inspector Loughrin.

The proposed design has a distinctive, community-friendly design based on a

waka ama (double-hulled canoe) and will incorporate many elements reflecting

the local environment and community, including visual elements of

significance to Waikato-Tainui and use of the region’s Hinuera stonework.

TGH CEO, Chris Joblin, says the company is pleased to partner with NZ Police

to develop a police base, which has cultural history, and community

engagement and inclusion as core design principles.

“We are building a facility that moves away from the traditional

institutional look and feel to one that welcomes and embraces the community

in a setting that acknowledges the local area, its tangata whenua origins and

the town’s unique architectural characteristics,” says Mr Joblin.

“As an iwi organisation sustainability is important to us and that’s why

we’ve looked to recycle materials from the original buildings where

possible, including repurposing timber for carving, gifting wood to

kaumaatua, and incorporating bricks and timber into the new building.”

© Scoop Media

