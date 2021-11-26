Wellington Chocolate Factory Pop-Up Helps City Mission Support Others This Christmas

With Christmas around the corner and the Delta outbreak continuing to put pressure on families, Wellington Chocolate Factory (WCF) is giving back to the community through its new Lambton Quay Pop-Up shop, which features a campaign to support Wellington City Mission.





Every gold coin donation to the Mission, made in store, puts customers in the draw to win one of 12 super sized, one-of-a-kind artisan chocolate bars, weighing one kilo each and created specially for the purpose.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says the past two years have seen the Covid 19 pandemic impact people’s incomes and job security, causing demand for the organisation’s services to rise.

“We are receiving calls from people and families who have never had to reach out for help before,” he says.

“For many, the household budget is already stretched to its limits, so a sudden reduction in income can be the tipping point, especially when coupled with rent increases”.

This time of year can be particularly difficult for struggling families; during the 2020 Christmas season, Wellington City Mission distributed 3000 food parcels, gifted over 7900 new toys to children and supported 70 community service agencies to distribute food and gifts throughout the entire Wellington region, Murray says.

“This year, we will also be supporting people through our Social Supermarket and Toy Store, giving parents and caregivers the dignity of choice,” he says.

“In the Social Supermarket, families can choose the food they need and would like (at no cost) to celebrate Christmas with their family. In the Toy Store, parents and caregivers can choose the toys that are just right for their children (at no cost), wrap the gift themselves and give that gift on Christmas morning. We believe this is the most dignity-enhancing way we can support families doing it tough”.

Matt Williams, General Manager of WCF, says they are happy to be able to support the great work the Wellington City Mission carries out, and the Christmas pop-up store campaign has been very well received.

“As part of the Wellington community, we believe it’s important we all do what we can to support those around us to thrive,” says Matt.

“The most mana-enhancing way of supporting people at Christmas is empowering them to celebrate in their own way, with their own traditions, with their family and friends. We hope the donations raised through our Pop-Up store campaign will help the Mission make Christmas that bit brighter for families in need this festive season”.

Wellingtonians can also help support the Mission’s work by buying a Christmas star on a special “Walk Of Fame”, which will be placed on the Wellington waterfront from November 26th until Boxing Day.

“The stars symbolise in a powerful way how our community cares for each other,” says Murray.

“Christmas time at the Mission means everyone is included and supported - everyone has a place of belonging”.

Wellington Chocolate Factory’s Pop-Up store, at 330A Lambton Quay, is open every day from 10am to 5pm, serving their legendary real chocolate hot chocolates, as well as their full range of ethical bean-to-bar chocolate and a great variety of Christmas gifting ideas, as well as in-store opportunities to win prizes. Donations for the Mission, and entries for the draw to win the giant chocolate bars, will close on Christmas Eve.

