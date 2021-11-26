Illuminating Christmas In The Horowhenua

This year we’re celebrating Christmas in a sparkly new way! The Levin Adventure Park will be lit up with a six metre illuminous Christmas tree and numerous festive lights for all to see from 6 December until 27 December.

While COVID has been raining on most parades, “Illuminating Christmas” is a Council and community supported solution to celebrate Christmas while also keeping everyone safe.

“We’re having to think outside of the box and come up with different ways to do things. This is a new initiative for us that I hope people in the Horowhenua will enjoy. I’m looking forward to going with my family, should be great” said Mayor Bernie Wanden.

“Illuminating Christmas” is an alternative Christmas light celebration to the usual Christmas Parade, and includes a six metre dazzling Christmas tree, black lights, string lights and more.

Kevin Hari, Horowhenua District Council Events Coordinator has been working with company Illumination Optics to make this installation a success. “I’m excited about the light display for all of us in the Horowhenua, it’s the first one we’ve ever done and hopefully we’ll be able to add to it in the future” said Kevin.

People can also tune in to a “Festival of Lights” Christmas special radio show on Fusion FM 106.9, which will be played at the Adventure Park from 8pm to 11pm every night.

The Christmas radio show will be hosted by Natalie MacDonald. Natalie is a Council employee and broadcasting student who has volunteered to co-create and produce this show from Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō.

We encourage people to have a great time with their family and friends, be safe and respectful, and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and wearing masks if you’re close to others.

Security will be checking the park throughout the night to help keep people safe and prevent vandalism.

Find out more about “Illuminating Christmas” at the Levin Adventure Park on our Horowhenua District Council event page https://www.horowhenua.govt.nz/News-Events/Event-Calendar/Illuminating-Christmas-at-the-Levin-Adventure-Park and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.

