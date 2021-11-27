Motorists Urged To Delay Travel On West Coast Due To Flooding - Tasman

Police are warning to motorists to delay any travel on the West Coast because of heavy rain in the area, which is particularly affecting South Westland.

SH6 is closed in several places in the area due to slips and flooding.

The MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for the entire West Coast and flooding may occur across the region.

© Scoop Media

