Motorists Urged To Delay Travel On West Coast Due To Flooding - Tasman
Saturday, 27 November 2021, 3:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are warning to motorists to delay any travel on
the West Coast because of heavy rain in the area, which is
particularly affecting South Westland.
SH6 is closed
in several places in the area due to slips and
flooding.
The MetService has issued an orange heavy
rain warning for the entire West Coast and flooding may
occur across the
region.
