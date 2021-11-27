Operation Marton: Man Arrested In South Canterbury
Saturday, 27 November 2021, 5:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 28-year-old Manawatu man has been arrested in Twizel
this morning in relation to a shooting in Highbury,
Palmerston North on Tuesday 2 November.
He will appear
in Timaru District Court on Monday 29 November on a charge
of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily
harm.
Police are still seeking another man in relation
to the matter and enquires are
ongoing.
