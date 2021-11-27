Operation Marton: Man Arrested In South Canterbury

A 28-year-old Manawatu man has been arrested in Twizel this morning in relation to a shooting in Highbury, Palmerston North on Tuesday 2 November.

He will appear in Timaru District Court on Monday 29 November on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police are still seeking another man in relation to the matter and enquires are ongoing.

