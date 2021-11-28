Precautionary Boil Water Notice

Due to high levels of silt in the water source caused by the heavy rain, we have to put a precautionary boil water notice in place for the DOWNLANDS and TE MOANA rural water schemes.

Please forward this message to any friends, family and neighbours on the Downlands or Te Moana Schemes.

Please boil water for at least one minute for all personal uses, including:

Drinking and Eating

Tooth brushing

Cooking

We apologise for the inconvenience, the upgrade works on Downlands and Te Moana will make the systems more resilient to this kind of event in the future.

