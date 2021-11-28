Precautionary Boil Water Notice
Sunday, 28 November 2021, 6:05 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council
Due to high levels of silt in the water source caused by
the heavy rain, we have to put a precautionary boil water
notice in place for the DOWNLANDS and TE MOANA rural water
schemes.
Please forward this message to any friends,
family and neighbours on the Downlands or Te Moana
Schemes.
Please boil water for at least one minute for
all personal uses, including:
- Drinking and
Eating
- Tooth brushing
- Cooking
We
apologise for the inconvenience, the upgrade works on
Downlands and Te Moana will make the systems more resilient
to this kind of event in the
future.
