Update – missing person, Napier

28 November

Napier Police are seeking further assistance in the search for missing

26-year-old Hallam (also known as Josh) Kupa.

Josh has not been seen since about 1.30am today and there are concerns for

his safety and wellbeing.

Police are appealing for a motorist who may have seen Josh on Puketitiri Road

about the time he went missing to come forward.

This person may have information critical to the search.

Also, residents in the Poraiti area are asked to check their properties,

including sheds and other buildings, for any sign of the missing man.

Josh is 185cm tall, of slim build, and has short black hair and a beard.

Anyone with information that may assist is urged to call 111 immediately,

quoting job number P048770052.

