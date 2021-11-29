Update – missing person, Napier
Monday, 29 November 2021, 5:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
28 November
Napier Police are seeking further assistance
in the search for missing
26-year-old Hallam (also known
as Josh) Kupa.
Josh has not been seen since about 1.30am
today and there are concerns for
his safety and
wellbeing.
Police are appealing for a motorist who may
have seen Josh on Puketitiri Road
about the time he went
missing to come forward.
This person may have information
critical to the search.
Also, residents in the Poraiti
area are asked to check their properties,
including sheds
and other buildings, for any sign of the missing man.
Josh
is 185cm tall, of slim build, and has short black hair and a
beard.
Anyone with information that may assist is urged to
call 111 immediately,
quoting job number
P048770052.
Amid all the jostling in the National caucus ranks, spare a thought for Andrew Bayly. Who? Well might you ask. Plucked from obscurity by Judith Collin, elevated from number 18 to number 3 in the caucus rankings and given the Finance portfolio - a role in which he has been invisible ever since – Bayly seems destined for a future as a trivia quiz question. That’s because as the National leadership contest comes down to a choice between Simon Bridges and Christopher Luxon, the only decisions to be made on Tuesday are over who gets to be leader, and who gets the Finance job... More>>