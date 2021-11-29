Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pet Refuge Braces For A Spike In Animals As Lockdowns And Christmas Expected To Have Big Impact On Family Violence

Monday, 29 November 2021, 6:36 am
Press Release: Pet Refuge

There’s concern coming into the Christmas period for victims of family violence and their pet animals, after a tougher than usual year for many New Zealanders.

Police are expecting a steep increase in family violence as Christmas pressures combined with the stresses of Covid-19 hit home. Last year calls for help jumped almost 8% over the festive season, with police responding to 16,833 incidences nationwide in December and 16,905 in January - up from an average of 14,079 calls a month through the rest of the year. On average, Police attend one episode of family violence every four minutes.

The Police Harm Reduction team say they are pleased Pet Refuge is available over the Christmas period for the first time in New Zealand, after the shelter opened in August this year.

“Sadly, we regularly see a steep increase in family harm calls over this period. Recent months under the Covid alert levels have been incredibly hard, which could put extra pressure on whānau this year,” Police National Prevention Manager Harm Reduction, Inspector Natasha Allan says. “This discreet service will help victims of family harm make decisions about their wellbeing and safety, reassuring them that their pets will be safe. It’s a vital support to those who may need to find safety for themselves and their whānau this Christmas.”

Pet Refuge is the first shelter dedicated to pets affected by family violence in New Zealand, and cares for animals while their owners escape abuse. Animals provide solace for people living in abusive relationships but are also often a barrier to leaving because victims can’t take pets to refuges. Pet Refuge was set up to remove that barrier. Animals come from all over the country to the shelter, which is in an undisclosed location on the outskirts of Auckland.

Family violence support workers are also bracing for a rise in violence coming into summer.

Crisis Social Worker Larah Bottomley says without Pet Refuge some women would never escape their dangerous environments. She recently had Pet Refuge help a client relocate her two beloved horses. “Without Pet Refuge’s support, my client would never have been able to leave Auckland for her safety because she certainly wouldn’t have left without her horses,” Larah says. “Pet Refuge means that the women I work with are able to feel a lot more comfortable with leaving violent situations, knowing that their beloved furry family members are going to be just as protected and kept safe as she will be. It can very often be the difference between a woman staying in a violent situation, or her leaving.”

Pet Refuge is today launching its Christmas appeal aiming to raise $200,000. The refuge relies on donations to continue running. The money helps buy blankets, toys and exercise equipment, medication, transport, and pays for vets, expert animal carers, case workers and support staff.

There are 32 animals currently being cared for at the shelter. Since the refuge was set up, 54 animals have been helped – 28 dogs, 26 cats, 1 rabbit and 1 horse. 22 have been reunited with their owners. The shelter has provided over 2,217 safe bed nights.

“Pet Refuge has helped many victims escape abuse since it opened its doors,” founder Julie Chapman says. “There are so many barriers to victims escaping dangerous and sometimes life-threatening situations and it is great to be able to take one of those barriers away in New Zealand. We are now bracing for a busier period than usual over our first Christmas.”

To donate visit www.petrefuge.org.nz or call 09 975 0850.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pet Refuge on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Less Than Stellar Choices


Amid all the jostling in the National caucus ranks, spare a thought for Andrew Bayly. Who? Well might you ask. Plucked from obscurity by Judith Collin, elevated from number 18 to number 3 in the caucus rankings and given the Finance portfolio - a role in which he has been invisible ever since – Bayly seems destined for a future as a trivia quiz question. That’s because as the National leadership contest comes down to a choice between Simon Bridges and Christopher Luxon, the only decisions to be made on Tuesday are over who gets to be leader, and who gets the Finance job... More>>




 
 


Government: Workplace Vaccination Requirements Extended To Cover Police And NZ Defence Force
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today that workplace vaccination requirements will be extended to include the New Zealand Police and Defence Force in preparation for the transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on 3 December 2021... More>>


RNZ: Judith Collins removed as National Party leader
Dr Shane Reti is interim leader of the National Party after Judith Collins lost a no-confidence vote. Simon Bridges was demoted and stripped of all portfolios over allegations of an inappropriate comment made five years ago at a party function. Judith Collins was voted out as National's leader today after the party was locked in a caucus for more than three hours... More>>


Government: Supporting New Zealanders To Recover From COVID-19 In The Community
The Government is increasing the support for New Zealanders who test positive for COVID-19 through the rollout of the COVID Care in the Community model and a $300 million funding boost to Pharmac to purchase new medicines to treat the virus, Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 