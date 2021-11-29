Officer seriously injured after being hit by fleeing driver

A Police officer is in Auckland Hospital with serious injuries after being

hit by a fleeing driver in Auckland last night.

At around 11pm, Police were responding to a burglary at a commercial premises

on Great North Road in New Lynn.

Police spotted a suspect vehicle on Great North Road and signalled for it to

stop. It failed to do so and no pursuit was initiated.

An officer has deployed road spikes on the corner of Fruitvale and Great

North Roads in attempt to stop the car when the fleeing vehicle has struck

the officer.

Despite having hit a Police officer, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene

and then crashed a short distance later.

An unknown number of occupants in the vehicle have all fled the scene on foot

and at this stage not been identified or located.

As mentioned, the officer is in a serious but stable condition in Auckland

Hospital and is expected to undergo surgery today.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan says ensuring the

officer is supported throughout his recovery is our priority.

“Police will also be ensuring welfare is available for the officer’s

colleague who provided immediate first aid. This incident would have been

incredibly traumatic for both of them and it’s just unacceptable that we

are even in this position today”.

“This type of behaviour is deeply concerning and just shows the danger and

risk that our officers face every day. They have families that they leave

every day to come to work and they deserve to go home safely at the end of

the day.”

Our investigation team is working fast to identify those involved and hold

them accountable for their actions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 or via

Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

