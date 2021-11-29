Fatal Shooting Incident In Glen Eden

A man who injured three police officers after he opened fire on staff attending a call-out in Glen Eden today, has died after he was shot by Police.

Police were called to the address in Danube Place, at around 8:17am with reports of a house on fire and shots being fired.

AOS attended and tried to negotiate with the man, however matters escalated and he fired at Police who returned fire. First aid treatment was given but tragically the man died at the scene.

We are working to notify the man’s next of kin and will be providing them with support at this difficult time.

Two of our officers have moderate injuries and a third officer has been seriously injured. All three are in Auckland Hospital in a stable condition receiving treatment. The injuries are not life threatening.

Police will provide support to the injured officers and their families as they recover.

Police now have a critical incident investigation underway, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority and Worksafe have been notified as is standard practice.

Please note, we are in the early phases of our investigation but will be in a position to provide some further details this afternoon at a media stand up.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster will address media at a stand-up in Auckland today at 2.30pm.

© Scoop Media

