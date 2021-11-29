Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Starts Implementing Orange Traffic Light System Across The City

Monday, 29 November 2021, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Following the Government’s announcement today, Wellington City Council is preparing to run the new COVID Traffic Light System across all its facilities and services from Friday 3 December – in the meantime, it’s recommended everyone get a COVID Vaccine Passport (CVP).

Central Government announced today (Monday 29 November) that Wellington will be shifting to Orange in the Traffic Light and COVID Vaccination Passport Systems on 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December 2021.

Orange allows significant freedoms in the city, but COVID Vaccine Passports are a key part of the plan to help protect communities, businesses, and the health system from facing undue pressures.

The Council is currently consulting with staff on a draft COVID-19 Vaccination policy, before making a decision by Thursday morning as to which roles and sites will require mandatory vaccinations.

Health and safety risk assessments have been undertaken on all of the Council’s roles, services and facilities.

It will be legally required to provide a COVID Vaccine Pass to enter places that have vaccination requirements in place. The draft policy currently recommends Council facilities including libraries, gyms, pools, recreation centres, community centres, service centre and some sports facilities require a COVID Vaccination Passport for entry.

Wellington City Council’s CEO Barbara McKerrow says the Government has given us the tools to support this shift and we now need to perform our duty of care and use them.

“It is no longer about elimination; we need to prepare to live with COVID-19 in our community and do what we can to minimise its impact and spread. Vaccinations are a big part of how we make that happen, alongside other safety measures set out in the framework.”

Wellington City Council will confirm the status of its services and facilities on its website, social media channels and by media on Thursday 2 December ahead of the introduction of the Traffic Light System at 11.59pm.

According to the Ministry of Health:

At Orange, there will be community transmission, with pressure on our health system. The whole of the health system is focussing its resources, but can manage primary care, public health, and hospitals. There may also be an increasing risk for at-risk people.

How we stay safe at Orange:

  • Record keeping and scanning are required
  • Face coverings are mandatory on flights, public transport, in taxis, retail, public venues, and public facilities.

Where we can go at Orange:

  • Public facilities are open with capacity limits based on 1-metre distancing. This means the maximum number of people who could occupy the space if each person was 1 metre apart. People do not need to stand 1 metre apart.
  • Retail, including farmers markets, is open with capacity limits based on 1-metre distancing.
  • ECEs, schools, kura and tertiary providers are open, with public health measures in place.

Getting your Covid Vaccine Pass:

  • Please request your Covid Vaccine Pass now, so you are ready to visit our Council sites from Friday 3 December
  • To get your Covid Vaccine Pass visit www.mycovidrecord.health.nz or call the Ministry of Health on 0800 222 478 between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week. Have your NHI (National Health Index) handy.
  • For support accessing and printing your CVP Wellington City Libraries is offering support and free printing, Smart Newtown is also providing support, as is Citizen’s Advice Bureau, SeniorNet, Age Concern, and some pharmacies.

Visiting Council sites:

  • Keep track of where you go - scan in and show your Covid Vaccine Pass to staff when visiting Wellington City Council’s indoor sites
  • You still need to also scan your COVID Tracer app or use an alternatively provided sign-in process, as the Covid Vaccine Pass is not a substitute for contact tracing
  • Leave a little earlier for classes or events to avoid any queues during peak times
  • Please follow the directions of our staff so we can check everyone in as quickly as possible
  • Wear a face covering
  • Wash your hands regularly and use hand sanitiser
  • If you are unwell with any of these symptoms, please stay home and call your doctor:
    • Fever
    • Cough
    • Shortness of breath
    • Sneezing or a runny nose

Sites and Technology

  • There are 75 public facing Council sites including libraries, pools and recreation centres, the service centre and community centres likely to require CVP
  • Visitors can scan their CVP when they arrive at each site
  • Please allow extra time as there may be queues due to scanning requirements.

