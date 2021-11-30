Police Acknowledge Findings Of IPCA Report Into Palmerston North Incident
Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge and accept the Independent Police
Conduct Authority (IPCA) report released today, which found
the arrest of a man for disorderly behaviour on 26 September
2020 in Palmerston North was not justified.
In
September 2020 two officers drove past a man and his friend
who were standing in the middle of the road in Palmerston
North. When officers spoke to him, he was aggressive and
verbally abusive to them.
Police warned him that he
would be arrested if he continued with his disorderly
behaviour. The man yelled at the officers and was arrested
and later released on a formal warning.
Two nearby,
independent witnesses saw the officers get out of their car
and confront the men.
A complaint was made about the
attitude and manner in which the officers approached the
situation.
The IPCA found the arrest of the man for
disorderly behaviour was not justified, and Police should
not have given the man a formal warning for disorderly
behaviour.
The IPCA found the man’s behaviour did
not amount to disorderly behaviour, and in the context of
the situation it did not risk upsetting the public order nor
did it risk provoking a violent response from the
public.
The IPCA also noted the way the officers dealt
with the situation was unprofessional.
Following the
IPCA investigation Police have accepted and acknowledged the
IPCA findings. Police have apologised to the man and removed
the formal warning from their
database.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Government: Traffic Light Levels Announced
The levels at which different parts of New Zealand will move forward into the COVID-19 Protection Framework this Friday have been announced. Northland, Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts will move in at Red... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Why An Attack On Iran Is Back On The Agenda
Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>