Waste Levy Fund Recipients Announced

The Kāpiti Coast District Council Grants Allocation Committee has awarded Waste Levy funds to 15 recipients across three categories.

The grants support waste minimisation projects in the community, focusing on community projects, seed funding, and business waste reduction.

Chair of the Grants Allocation Subcommittee, Councillor Jackie Elliott, says the committee was thrilled by the number of applications from across the district.

“I want to thank everyone who made a submission. It’s a real testament of the commitment to reduce waste in the community.

“This year’s recipients will use their grants to fund projects as diverse as setting up worm farms and composting systems, to rehoming excess office furniture, to establishing a residential and commercial food and garden waste collection service,” says Councillor Elliott.

The recipients of the 2021/22 Waste Levy Fund are:

Figgy & Co

Little Earth Montessori Kāpiti

Ōtaki Boating Club

Ōtaki College

Ōtaki Kindergarten

Our Lady of Kāpiti Primary School

Raumati South Kindergarten

Raumati South Technology Centre

Raumati Village Community Garden

Small Wonders Childcare Centre

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rito

Te Puna Oranga o Ōtaki

Te Wānanga o Raukawa

The Kai Ora Initiative

Zero Waste Ōtaki

“We all need to do our bit when it comes to waste reduction and it is great to see that these organisations are leading the charge,” Councillor Elliott said.

About the Waste Levy fund

The fund was established in 2010 and aims to increase the range, scale, and number of waste minimisation activities on the Kāpiti Coast. Since then, the fund has supported 129 waste reduction projects across Kāpiti.

The money for the fund comes from the Ministry for the Environments waste levy on businesses and individuals using landfill.

More information about Waste Levy Fund projects can be found on the Council’s website at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/waste-reduction-grants

