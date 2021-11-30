Update On Shooting Incident In Glen Eden + Request For Footage

Waitematā District Commander Naila Hassan:

The Police investigation continues after AOS staff shot a man in Glen Eden

yesterday morning after he opened fire on them.

A post-mortem and formal identification is expected to take place this

morning and next of kin notifications for the man continue.

Police will not be in a position to release his name until these have been

completed.

Police along with Victim Support will be working with the man’s family at

this difficult time.

Three officers, who were shot during the incident, are being well supported.

One of the officers has been discharged from Auckland Hospital, one is

expected to be released today and the third officer who underwent surgery

remains in a stable condition.

Police are aware that a number of people were filming yesterday’s events as

they unfolded and we are really keen for anyone who has any footage to please

upload this onto a portal set up specifically for this investigation.

The link to do so is here: https://fixtures.nzpolice.org/

If you are not able to upload it here, then you can contact Police via 105

quoting file number 211129/7514

Police will have high visibility in the Glen Eden and surrounding suburbs

while we continue our scene examination in Danube Place as well as ongoing

area enquiries. We understand yesterday’s events were upsetting to the

community and we hope our continued presence will be of some reassurance.

© Scoop Media

