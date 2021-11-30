Update On Shooting Incident In Glen Eden + Request For Footage
Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 11:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waitematā District Commander Naila Hassan:
The
Police investigation continues after AOS staff shot a man in
Glen Eden
yesterday morning after he opened fire on
them.
A post-mortem and formal identification is
expected to take place this
morning and next of kin
notifications for the man continue.
Police will not be
in a position to release his name until these have
been
completed.
Police along with Victim
Support will be working with the man’s family
at
this difficult time.
Three officers, who
were shot during the incident, are being well
supported.
One of the officers has been discharged
from Auckland Hospital, one is
expected to be
released today and the third officer who underwent
surgery
remains in a stable condition.
Police
are aware that a number of people were filming yesterday’s
events as
they unfolded and we are really keen for
anyone who has any footage to please
upload this
onto a portal set up specifically for this
investigation.
The link to do so is here: https://fixtures.nzpolice.org/
If
you are not able to upload it here, then you can contact
Police via 105
quoting file number
211129/7514
Police will have high visibility in the
Glen Eden and surrounding suburbs
while we continue
our scene examination in Danube Place as well as
ongoing
area enquiries. We understand yesterday’s
events were upsetting to the
community and we hope
our continued presence will be of some
reassurance.
Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>