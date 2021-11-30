Update: Serious Crash - SH2 Pikowai, Whakatane
Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 8:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm that one person has died following
a serious crash on
SH2 West, Pikowai.
A truck and a
car collided just before midday.
Sadly the driver of
the car has died at the scene.
Police are still making
inquiries into this
incident.
