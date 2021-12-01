Help Sought With Fire At Historic Wairarapa Church

Masterton Police are appealing for the public’s help into an unexplained fire at the historic St Andrew’s Church in Whareama.

The church was completely destroyed by the fire, which occurred at about 11pm on Sunday 21 November. It was on the corner of Blairlogie Langdale Road and Langdale Road – about 40km east of Masterton.

Police are seeking information from anyone who visited the church on the day of the fire, who witnessed the fire or saw anyone in the area at the time.

Police would also like to speak to a male Caucasian about 30-40 years old with dreadlocks who was seen watching the fire. He was driving a Mitsubishi utility vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Masterton Police, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or ring 105 and quote file 211124/3882.

