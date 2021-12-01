Help Sought With Fire At Historic Wairarapa Church
Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 10:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Masterton Police are appealing for the public’s help
into an unexplained fire at the historic St Andrew’s
Church in Whareama.
The church was completely
destroyed by the fire, which occurred at about 11pm on
Sunday 21 November. It was on the corner of Blairlogie
Langdale Road and Langdale Road – about 40km east of
Masterton.
Police are seeking information from anyone
who visited the church on the day of the fire, who witnessed
the fire or saw anyone in the area at the time.
Police
would also like to speak to a male Caucasian about 30-40
years old with dreadlocks who was seen watching the fire. He
was driving a Mitsubishi utility vehicle.
Anyone with
information should contact Masterton Police, call Crime
Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or ring 105 and quote
file
211124/3882.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Government: Traffic Light Levels Announced
The levels at which different parts of New Zealand will move forward into the COVID-19 Protection Framework this Friday have been announced. Northland, Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts will move in at Red... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Why An Attack On Iran Is Back On The Agenda
Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>