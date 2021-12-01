Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Focus On Much Needed Pasifika Home Ownership

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 10:58 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Habitat for Humanity Northern Region and Auckland based Penina Trust are pleased to announce a partnership to improve home ownership for Pasifika communities in South Auckland.

As an experienced Progressive Home Ownership (PHO) provider, Habitat are working along-side Penina Trust to support them with their application to become one of the first Pasifika Progressive Home Ownership providers in Auckland. Penina will access loan funding through the Governments Progressive Home Ownership (PHO) programme, to provide much needed homes for first-home buyers.

Penina Trust Chief Executive Roine Lealaiauloto believes home ownership strengthens our communities. “If we want to make a real positive change in our communities to address poverty, fear of displacement, and ensure our Pacific children don't end up at 10 different schools before they get to college, then we need to work together to build stability through a pathway to homeownership. This has positive social, educational and health outcomes and builds a family's wealth, leaving our children with something to give them a hand up in life not a handout”, she said.

Ms Lealaiauloto says that families are at the center piece of our approach; “There is a Samoan saying 'E le o le fale a o le anofale' – which translated means it is not the house it is what is contained within the house. Families are found within these homes, with needs, aspirations, sufferings, successes, and failures in life”.

“Supporting them through linking them to community resources often exposes them to a world of support that they never knew existed. No one provider will be able to support these families; it takes providers and communities (including these families) to work together to find the solutions they need” she said.

Conrad LaPointe, Habitat Northern CEO has learnt through experience how home ownership makes people more independent. “We know that safe and stable homes help to build strong and healthy families, and more resilient communities. With just a little support, home owners achieve the independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families”.

“We’ve been delivering a rent-to-buy programme in New Zealand for almost 30 years. Our partnership with Penina is a wonderful way to share our knowledge to help even more families into their own home and help us deliver on our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

“In Tamaki Makarau we’ve helped 145 families into home ownership. And, while we will continue to do this, we can’t do it all alone. Therefore by working with Penina to become an accredited PHO provider, we see this as one way to amplify and increase home ownership for working families.”

Nationally, Habitat has secured access to PHO loan funding to the value of $22 million, which will part subsidise the delivery of 73 homes in Dunedin, Nelson, Wellington, Hamilton, Bay of Plenty and Auckland in the next couple of years.

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity Northern Region operates across Tai Tokerau and Tāmaki Makaurau, from Cape Reinga to the Bombay’s. It is part of the affiliated network, which makes up Habitat for Humanity in New Zealand and provides a wide range of home construction, repair, renovation and advocacy programmes aimed at building strength, stability, and independence through shelter.

Habitat for Humanity is a Community Housing Provider that supports whānau to build and improve a place to call home here in New Zealand and around the world. It has been operating in New Zealand since 1993. To learn more, visit; www.habitat.org.nz

About Penina Trust

Penina Trust is a Pacific led not-for-profit who are committed to offering affordable and accessible housing for Pacific people in Auckland. In response to the huge and growing demand for culturally appropriate, affordable, and accessible housing for Pacific people in South Auckland, Penina committed to becoming a social housing provider in 2016 and became the first Pasifika Community Housing Provider in Aotearoa New Zealand. To learn more about Penina, visit; www.penina.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Traffic Light Levels Announced


The levels at which different parts of New Zealand will move forward into the COVID-19 Protection Framework this Friday have been announced. Northland, Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts will move in at Red... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why An Attack On Iran Is Back On The Agenda


Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>




 
 


National: Christopher Luxon Elected Party Leader
Christopher Luxon has been elected Leader of the New Zealand National Party, alongside Nicola Willis as Deputy Leader. “It is a tremendous privilege to lead our great party, and I thank my colleagues for the confidence they have placed in me,” Mr Luxon says... More>>

Government: New Law Will Clear The Air For Tamariki In Vehicles
From today, it’s illegal to smoke or vape in most vehicles carrying children aged under 18 years old - whether the vehicle is moving or not. “Second-hand smoke poses an unacceptable risk to our tamariki and rangatahi,” Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>



Government: Workplace Vaccination Requirements Extended To Cover Police And NZ Defence Force
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today that workplace vaccination requirements will be extended to include the New Zealand Police and Defence Force in preparation for the transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on 3 December 2021... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>

AUT: Aucklanders Are Less Concerned With Covid
In reaction to commentary that Aucklanders are at breaking point after more than 100 days in lockdown and that compliance with the rules is under threat, AUT Emeritus Professor of Sociology Charles Crothers says... More>>

National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 