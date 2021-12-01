Update On Operation Gliding Homicide
Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 12:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
man who died after being dropped at a Takanini medical
centre with critical injuries late last month.
The
victim was Rangiwhero Toia Ngaronoa, aged 22 of
Gisborne.
Mr Ngaronoa was dropped at the medical
centre on Sunday 21 November 2021 and immediately
transported to Middemore Hospital where he sadly passed away
from his injuries a short time later.
Police launched
a homicide investigation and the team working on this case
are making good progress as they seek to establish the full
circumstances surrounding his death and how he sustained
multiple serious injuries.
Police have been speaking
with the people who transported Mr Ngaronoa to the Takanini
Medical Centre and his wider whānau. These enquiries are
ongoing.
I encourage anyone with information to
contact the Police as soon as possible and they can do so by
contacting Police on 105 quoting file number:
211121/2384.
Alternatively, information can be
provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
Lastly, Police would like to extend our deepest
sympathies to Mr Ngaronoa’s whānau at this extremely
difficult time.
Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin,
Counties Manukau
Police
Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>