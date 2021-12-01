Update On Operation Gliding Homicide

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died after being dropped at a Takanini medical centre with critical injuries late last month.

The victim was Rangiwhero Toia Ngaronoa, aged 22 of Gisborne.

Mr Ngaronoa was dropped at the medical centre on Sunday 21 November 2021 and immediately transported to Middemore Hospital where he sadly passed away from his injuries a short time later.

Police launched a homicide investigation and the team working on this case are making good progress as they seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death and how he sustained multiple serious injuries.

Police have been speaking with the people who transported Mr Ngaronoa to the Takanini Medical Centre and his wider whānau. These enquiries are ongoing.

I encourage anyone with information to contact the Police as soon as possible and they can do so by contacting Police on 105 quoting file number: 211121/2384.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Lastly, Police would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Ngaronoa’s whānau at this extremely difficult time.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau Police

© Scoop Media

