Re-Activate Auckland
Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
It’s a great initiative by Government and Auckland
Council to offer a voucher and discount scheme, and
contestable event fund to encourage people to re-engage with
the city and its amenities and attractions, says Auckland
Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.
“Businesses
can register to be part of the Local Activation Programme to
organise free events for the public and should use their
imagination and creativity to make it work for them as part
of their recovery after over 100 days of lock
down.
“The scheme shows that central and our local
council are thinking laterally, beyond the critical
resurgence, transition and wage subsidy support packages to
look ahead to stimulate economic recovery and vitality in
the city over summer,” he said. “It’s not perfect.
Hospitality is not included so it is up to businesses to
seize the day and play their part in reactivating the
city.”
