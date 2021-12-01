Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Vaccine Pass Will Be Key To Most Council Facilities From Friday

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 4:53 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Council is urging people to get vaccinated for themselves and their community, with the Vaccine Pass soon becoming key to most of its facilities.

When the Government brings the district into the Orange traffic light level at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, the Council will be making some important changes to enable the majority of the community to enjoy the fewest limitations for access to public facilities.

Access to the all indoor Council facilities for people aged 12 years or over will require a vaccination pass from Friday, and all staff working at Council facilities will be required to have a valid Vaccine Pass.

Staff will be working on a limited number of alternative services for those who do not hold a valid Vaccine Pass.

Council services requiring a Vaccine Pass for those aged 12 years and over:

- Caroline Bay Trust Aoraki Centre (CBAY) and District Pools (Temuka, Geraldine, Pleasant Point)

o Vaccine Passes will be required by those 12 years or over to use any of the facilities at these centres.

o These will be checked on entry.

o One metre social distancing and masks are required in all public areas.

- Southern Trust Events Centre (STEC)

o Vaccine Passes will be required by those 12 years or over to use any of the facilities at this centre

o These will be checked on entry.

o One metre social distancing and masks are required.

o Other facilities at Aorangi Park will have their own requirements, contact your sports club for more information.

- Council Customer Services (Main Building and Service Centres)

o Vaccine Passes will be required for those aged 12 years and over.

o Capacity limits based on one metre distancing and masks will be required in public areas.

o Non-Vaccine Pass holders can access customer services via phone and online.

- Libraries, Museum and Art Gallery

o Vaccine Passes will be required for those aged 12 years and over.

o Capacity limits based on one metre distancing and masks will be required.

- Council, Committee and Community Board Meetings:

o Vaccine Passes will be required.

o These will be subject to capacity limits based on one metre distancing and masks will be required.

o Online options for public participation will be available.

Facilities that will not require a Vaccine Pass:

- Building Inspections, Environmental Health, Licensing, Parking and Animal Control:

o Places visited by staff will not have to be Vaccine Pass sites.

o All council staff will be required to have a valid Vaccine Pass.

o Staff will maintain one metre social distancing and wear masks as required.

- Redruth and District Transfer Stations:

o Vaccine Passes are not required.

o Capacity limits based on one metre distancing and masks will be required.

- Public Toilets:

o Vaccine Passes are not required.

- Timaru Airport Terminal:

o Vaccine Passes are not required to enter the terminal.

o Air New Zealand require a Vaccine Pass or a clear test within 72 hours to allow you to board the plane.

Timaru District Council Chief Executive Bede Carran said that the Council had put a lot of work into understanding the risks while forming its local response to the Government’s protection framework.

“Our priority is the overall health and wellbeing of our local community,” he said.

“With the overwhelming majority of our community now vaccinated we’ve made these decisions to ensure the highest level of protection for everyone.

“In enacting the Government’s COVID-19 protection framework locally we’ve focused on the safety of our community, ease of access and ensuring that our facilities are as safe as possible for all staff and users.

“A large number of the people who use our facilities are from high risk groups such as older people and younger children that can’t be vaccinated, and we feel that we have an obligation to do our bit to protect them.

“Through ensuring all our staff are vaccinated we can give our community the reassurance that the people working out in the community every day are at a significantly lower risk of passing on COVID.

“As a Council we’d recommend that people take the opportunity to get vaccinated as soon as they can. Vaccination is the best tool we have in the fight against COVID, and to help ensure people can easily access all the facilities and businesses in our district.

“Our approach will provide some certainty going into the traffic light system, but we will continue talking to our community and stakeholders to ensure we have the settings right on a long term basis.

“This will be a challenging time as we all learn to live under the new framework, and I’d ask people to be patient with our frontline council staff who are working hard to keep the community safe.”

For more detailed information regarding council facilities at COVID Protection Level Orange, visit Timaru.govt.nz/covid19

Overview of council services as of Friday 3 December 2021:

FacilityVaccination PassMasksSocial Distancing
CBAYYesYes1M
STECYesYes1M
District PoolsYesYes1M
LibrariesYesYes1M
MuseumYesYes1M
Art GalleryYesYes1M
Community EventsYesYes1M
Redruth & Transfer StationsNoYes1M
Main Building Public areasNoYes1M
Council MeetingsYesYes1M
Timaru Airport*NoYes1M

*Please note that although Timaru Airport Terminal is not a Vaccine Pass site, Air New Zealand require a Vaccine Pass or a negative test within 72 hours to travel.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Traffic Light Levels Announced


The levels at which different parts of New Zealand will move forward into the COVID-19 Protection Framework this Friday have been announced. Northland, Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts will move in at Red... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why An Attack On Iran Is Back On The Agenda


Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>




 
 

Government: Delivers Reactivation Package As Aucklanders Reconnect For Summer
A new support package will help revive economic, social and cultural activities in our largest city over summer, and ensure those in hardship also get relief. The Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash... More>>



Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy Amid Pandemic
The Government’s financial accounts continue to reflect an economy that has performed better than expected, despite the latest Delta COVID-19 outbreak. The Crown accounts for the four months to the end of October factors in the improved starting position for the new financial year... More>>

ALSO:

National: Christopher Luxon Elected Party Leader
Christopher Luxon has been elected Leader of the New Zealand National Party, alongside Nicola Willis as Deputy Leader. “It is a tremendous privilege to lead our great party, and I thank my colleagues for the confidence they have placed in me,” Mr Luxon says... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>

AUT: Aucklanders Are Less Concerned With Covid
In reaction to commentary that Aucklanders are at breaking point after more than 100 days in lockdown and that compliance with the rules is under threat, AUT Emeritus Professor of Sociology Charles Crothers says... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 