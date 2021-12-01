Capital’s Services And Facilities Transition To Orange

Tomorrow night Pōneke will move to Orange in the new COVID-19 Protection Framework (the Traffic Lights system), as the Government keeps the health and safety of the country a priority.

Orange in the new Traffic Light system will require Wellingtonians to show their COVID Vaccine Pass (CVP) at most of the Council’s public facilities – the full list will be available on our COVID-19 website section as details get confirmed.

Staff working in facilities requiring a CVP must have had at least one vaccination and be double vaccinated by Monday 17 Jan 2022.

COVID Vaccine Passes will be mandatory for all visitors 12 years, 3 months and over to these sites.

This includes Wellington City Council’s:

Swimming pools

Recreation centres

Gyms

Libraries

Cemetery office and chapels

and the Service Centre.

Parks, playgrounds, cemetery exteriors, and public toilets will operate as normal with QR code scanning and mask requirements in place as per Ministry of Health guidelines.

Wellington City Council CEO Barbara McKerrow says guidance from the Government and feedback from a staff consultation has led to the implementation of these measures for the safety and well-being of all.

“We have received good feedback from our staff on the new Vaccine Policy, and along with guidance from the Government, we are now implementing COVID Vaccine Pass requirements across our venues, sites and facilities.

“As we implement these changes to our over 400 services, we ask Wellington residents to be patient, understanding and kind as we adjust to this new phase of the pandemic, and all do our part in keeping our communities safe.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the good mahi our staff has done to help implement this new system in a short period of time.”

Any changes to a region’s Traffic Light setting will be dictated by vaccination, the state of the health system, testing, contact tracing and case management capacity, as well as the rate and effect of COVID-19 transmission.

The Government will review settings and provide an update on Monday 13 December. The next update following that will be on Monday 17 January, and will continue on a fortnightly basis.

As new guidance is released by the Government, the Council will adjust its plans accordingly.

All services and facilities will be updated as details for Orange status are confirmed on the Wellington City Council website section dedicated to COVID-19 information, wellington.govt.nz/covid-19.

For up-to-date information about the Traffic Light system, COVID Vaccine Passports, and getting tested, visit covid19.govt.nz.

Ministry of Health guidance:

At Orange, there will be community transmission, with pressure on our health system. The whole of the health system is focussing its resources, but can manage primary care, public health, and hospitals. There may also be an increasing risk for at-risk people.

How we stay safe at Orange:

Record keeping and scanning are required

Face coverings are mandatory on flights, public transport, in taxis, retail, public venues, and public facilities.

Where we can go at Orange:

Public facilities are open with capacity limits based on 1-metre distancing. This means the maximum number of people who could occupy the space if each person was 1 metre apart. People do not need to stand 1 metre apart.

Retail, including farmers markets, is open with capacity limits based on 1-metre distancing.

ECEs, schools, kura and tertiary providers are open, with public health measures in place.

Getting your COVID Vaccine Pass:

Please request your COVID Vaccine Pass now so you are ready to visit our Council sites from Friday 3 December

To get your COVID Vaccine Pass visit www.mycovidrecord.health.nz or call the Ministry of Health on 0800 222 478 between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week. Have your NHI (National Health Index) handy.

For support accessing and printing your CVP Wellington City Libraries is offering support and free printing, Smart Newtown is also providing support, as is Citizen’s Advice Bureau, SeniorNet, Age Concern, and some pharmacies.

Visiting Council sites – Scan, Mask and Pass:

Keep track of where you go – scan in or use an alternatively provided sign-in process, as the COVID Vaccine Pass is not a substitute for contact tracing

Show your COVID Vaccine Pass to staff when visiting Wellington City Council’s indoor sites

Leave a little earlier for classes or events to avoid any queues during peak times

Please follow the directions of our staff so we can check everyone in as quickly as possible

Wear a face covering

Wash your hands regularly and use hand sanitiser

If you are unwell with any of these symptoms, please stay home and call your doctor: Fever Cough Shortness of breath Sneezing or a runny nose



Sites and Technology:

There are 75 public facing Council sites including libraries, gyms, pools and recreation centres, and the service centre.

Visitors can scan their CVP when they arrive at each site.

Please allow extra time as there may be queues due to scanning requirements.

© Scoop Media

