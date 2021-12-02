Award-winning Mural Unveiled In Howick, Auckland

Auckland artist, Joel Nicholls, has unveiled his award-winning mural titled, ‘Water, Water, Water Everywhere’ across from the New World carpark in Howick.





Joel was one of ten winners from across the country who took out the top prize in Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s Resene Nature Murals Competition 2021.

The mural depicts a huge pukeko set against a blue water background trying to drink from a bottle. Taking inspiration from the saying ‘Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink’ Joel says he wanted to convey the concept that whilst water may be available, it’s not always clean or drinkable.

The Resene Nature Murals Competition, which is part of the Paint New Zealand Beautiful programme, ran from April to June 2021, with artists encouraged to submit mural designs which included an environmental message. Artists from around the country sent in their designs, with the top ten murals selected based on their environmental message, enhancement of the community, and originality/creativity. Artists then have 12 months to bring their mural to life.

Winning designs receive a $1000 grant upon completion, along with a $750 Resene paint voucher and other materials to paint their mural.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO, Heather Saunderson, said: "Our Nature Murals Competition is getting more popular every year. This is the fifth year we've run the competition in partnership with Resene, and once again we've been overwhelmed with not only the quantity, but the quality of the entries we've received. We know the benefits that beautification of public spaces can have on local communities, so we're always excited to see it when these murals come to life.”

The ten winning artists and regions are listed below, with their designs visible on the Keep New Zealand Beautiful website.

Brigita Mana Botma, Our Next Generation, Auckland

Corey Harbrow, Game Over, Christchurch

Denise Fort, Let’s Grow Together, Raglan

Deow Owen, The Journey of the Pīwakawaka, Waianiwa

Faye Chadburn, Circalunar Rhythm, Tauranga

Jennifer Corbett, Feed Me, Taranaki

Joel Nicholls, Water, Water, Water Everywhere, Auckland

Louie Zalk-Neale, Matairangi, Wellington

Mark Noble, U R Nature, Rotorua

Stanley Mans, Nourish Nature Naturally, Hastings

