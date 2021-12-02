Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update On Shooting Incident In Glen Eden

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 9:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who was shot by Police following a serious incident in Glen Eden on Monday morning.

He was Tex Witika, aged 55, of Auckland. He was more commonly known as Rex.

Police are working to support Mr Witika’s whānau at this extremely difficult time.

Two of our officers who were shot at the address have since been released from Auckland Hospital. One officer remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police have had an overwhelming response from our community with regards to providing us with footage of the incident and we continue to encourage anyone who was recording the incident or any activity before it occurred to upload it into the portal below:

https://fixtures.nzpolice.org/(link is external)

If you are not able to upload it here, then you can contact Police via 105 quoting file number 211129/7514.

Our investigation is ongoing and we do not expect any further update in the coming days.

We would like to thank our community for their support in providing us with information and footage since this incident occurred.

I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the courage shown by our staff who attended this tragic incident. Police is ensuring our officers who were shot as well as those who were involved in this incident are being provided with welfare and are being well supported by their colleagues and the wider organisation.

 Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan

