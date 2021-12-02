Firearms, Ammunition Seized After Lower Hutt Property Searched
Thursday, 2 December 2021, 10:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police executed a search warrant at an address on
Waddington Drive, Naenae,
this week at which a
number of firearms and ammunition were seized.
A
23-year-old male and 22-year-old female were arrested and
charged with
illegal possession of firearms and
ammunition, following the search on
Tuesday, 30
November.
Both will appear in Hutt Valley District
Court next week.
Constable Jaime Fuller of Wellington
District Police says this operation was
a targeted
and planned search warrant and the public wasn’t at
risk.
“Police are committed to targeting anyone
illegally in the possession
of
firearms.
“We urge anyone in possession
of firearms they shouldn’t have to
surrender
them, or they will face
prosecution.”
Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Tyan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>