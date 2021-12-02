Firearms, Ammunition Seized After Lower Hutt Property Searched



Police executed a search warrant at an address on Waddington Drive, Naenae,

this week at which a number of firearms and ammunition were seized.

A 23-year-old male and 22-year-old female were arrested and charged with

illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, following the search on

Tuesday, 30 November.

Both will appear in Hutt Valley District Court next week.

Constable Jaime Fuller of Wellington District Police says this operation was

a targeted and planned search warrant and the public wasn’t at risk.

“Police are committed to targeting anyone illegally in the possession of

firearms.

“We urge anyone in possession of firearms they shouldn’t have to

surrender them, or they will face prosecution.”



