Taranaki Moving To Orange Under New Traffic Light System

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 11:33 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

 

· From Friday December 3rd NPDC will be operating at Orange under the Government’s new Traffic Light System in a bid to curb the spread of Covid.

· All sites are open for all to enjoy, including our libraries, art gallery, museum, zoo, parks, venues and pools. You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.

· There’ll be a period of adjustment as we ease into the new rules, so thanks for being patient and respecting our fabulous staff who are doing their best to keep us all safe.

· Under the Government’s new system, you’ll need My Vaccine Pass to go to cafes at Puke Ariki library and the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, and for the Govett Brewster Art-Gallery cinema and events.

· You’ll also need a vaccine pass to attend events or for hiring venues at the TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium.

· Our swimming pools are open for all to enjoy without needing to show My Vaccine Pass (except for using the sauna, spa or fitness centre).

· We are looking forward to a great summer and appreciate your help in following the new Government rules at Orange.

For Covid-19 advice

· Vaccination is our best defence against catching the virus so we encourage everyone to get full vaccinated and get My Vaccine Pass

· As always, if you feel unwell, get tested and isolate, as per Ministry of Health guidelines.

  • For more information regarding the Traffic Light Framework, click here.
  • For more Taranaki testing sites and vaccination clinics, click here.
  • Check the COVID-19 website for the most up to date COVID information.
  • For the latest NPDC updates head to our Covid information page
  • Phone the Healthline COVID-19 health advice line on 0800 358 5453.

Further details about our sites:

POOLS

· Todd Energy Aquatic Centre & Community pools are open, with some restrictions on numbers for recreational swimming.

· You’ll need to continue scanning in and wearing a mask when not swimming.

· To use the fitness centre, sauna or café you’ll need to show My Vaccine Pass.

· Our Aquarobics and 50’s Forwards pool classes are not currently operating, everything else is operating as usual.

PARKS, PLAYGROUNDS & BROOKLANDS ZOO

· Brooklands Zoo is open, with restrictions on numbers.

· All walkways, parks, playgrounds, public toilets and the ‘Wonky Cone’ are open.

· You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.

· The walk-through aviary and the barn are closed.

· Keeper Talks and other public / volunteer programmes are not running, although group bookings are now available.

Govett-Brewster Art Gallery

  • The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery is open.

· You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.

  • To attend cinema screenings and gallery events you’ll need to show My Vaccine Pass
  • Education and holiday programmes are operating.

PUKE ARIKI

· Puke Ariki, all our Community Libraries and customer centres are open.

· You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.

· To attend the Daily News Café you’ll need to show My Vaccine Pass

· The hours of operation are the same, although we won’t hold a Wednesday late night at Puke Ariki library, instead closing at 6pm.

· Our Housebound Service is operating and it may be contactless delivery.

· Justice of the Peace, Tui Ora and Community Law sessions at the libraries are running.

· The Mobile Library will operate from 10 January 2022 with restrictions on numbers.

· Puke Ariki museum education classes are on hold for the remainder of Term 4. We welcome bookings for classes in Term 1, 2022.

VENUES

  • TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium are open.

· You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.

  • To attend events or hire our facilities you’ll need to show My Vaccine Pass.

· You may also be asked to show ID, including drivers licence, fire arms licence, passport, 18+ card or student ID.

RECYCLING & RUBBISH

· All transfer stations, recycling pods, rubbish collections and the Junction Shop are open and are operating as usual.

· You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.

· Please pay with EFTPOS or credit card. We aren’t accepting cash (except at Tongaporutu).

· A reminder to please not overload your crates for glass and allow 30cm space between bins.

