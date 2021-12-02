Taranaki Moving To Orange Under New Traffic Light System
· From Friday December 3rd NPDC will be operating at Orange under the Government’s new Traffic Light System in a bid to curb the spread of Covid.
· All sites are open for all to enjoy, including our libraries, art gallery, museum, zoo, parks, venues and pools. You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.
· There’ll be a period of adjustment as we ease into the new rules, so thanks for being patient and respecting our fabulous staff who are doing their best to keep us all safe.
· Under the Government’s new system, you’ll need My Vaccine Pass to go to cafes at Puke Ariki library and the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, and for the Govett Brewster Art-Gallery cinema and events.
· You’ll also need a vaccine pass to attend events or for hiring venues at the TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium.
· Our swimming pools are open for all to enjoy without needing to show My Vaccine Pass (except for using the sauna, spa or fitness centre).
· We are looking forward to a great summer and appreciate your help in following the new Government rules at Orange.
For Covid-19 advice
· Vaccination is our best defence against catching the virus so we encourage everyone to get full vaccinated and get My Vaccine Pass
· As always, if you feel unwell, get tested and isolate, as per Ministry of Health guidelines.
- For more information regarding the Traffic Light Framework, click here.
- For more Taranaki testing sites and vaccination clinics, click here.
- Check the COVID-19 website for the most up to date COVID information.
- For the latest NPDC updates head to our Covid information page
- Phone the Healthline COVID-19 health advice line on 0800 358 5453.
Further details about our sites:
POOLS
· Todd Energy Aquatic Centre & Community pools are open, with some restrictions on numbers for recreational swimming.
· You’ll need to continue scanning in and wearing a mask when not swimming.
· To use the fitness centre, sauna or café you’ll need to show My Vaccine Pass.
· Our Aquarobics and 50’s Forwards pool classes are not currently operating, everything else is operating as usual.
PARKS, PLAYGROUNDS & BROOKLANDS ZOO
· Brooklands Zoo is open, with restrictions on numbers.
· All walkways, parks, playgrounds, public toilets and the ‘Wonky Cone’ are open.
· You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.
· The walk-through aviary and the barn are closed.
· Keeper Talks and other public / volunteer programmes are not running, although group bookings are now available.
Govett-Brewster Art Gallery
- The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery is open.
· You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.
- To attend cinema screenings and gallery events you’ll need to show My Vaccine Pass
- Education and holiday programmes are operating.
PUKE ARIKI
· Puke Ariki, all our Community Libraries and customer centres are open.
· You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.
· To attend the Daily News Café you’ll need to show My Vaccine Pass
· The hours of operation are the same, although we won’t hold a Wednesday late night at Puke Ariki library, instead closing at 6pm.
· Our Housebound Service is operating and it may be contactless delivery.
· Justice of the Peace, Tui Ora and Community Law sessions at the libraries are running.
· The Mobile Library will operate from 10 January 2022 with restrictions on numbers.
· Puke Ariki museum education classes are on hold for the remainder of Term 4. We welcome bookings for classes in Term 1, 2022.
VENUES
- TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium are open.
· You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.
- To attend events or hire our facilities you’ll need to show My Vaccine Pass.
· You may also be asked to show ID, including drivers licence, fire arms licence, passport, 18+ card or student ID.
RECYCLING & RUBBISH
· All transfer stations, recycling pods, rubbish collections and the Junction Shop are open and are operating as usual.
· You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.
· Please pay with EFTPOS or credit card. We aren’t accepting cash (except at Tongaporutu).
· A reminder to please not overload your crates for glass and allow 30cm space between bins.