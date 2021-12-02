Taranaki Moving To Orange Under New Traffic Light System

· From Friday December 3rd NPDC will be operating at Orange under the Government’s new Traffic Light System in a bid to curb the spread of Covid.

· All sites are open for all to enjoy, including our libraries, art gallery, museum, zoo, parks, venues and pools. You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.

· There’ll be a period of adjustment as we ease into the new rules, so thanks for being patient and respecting our fabulous staff who are doing their best to keep us all safe.

· Under the Government’s new system, you’ll need My Vaccine Pass to go to cafes at Puke Ariki library and the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, and for the Govett Brewster Art-Gallery cinema and events.

· You’ll also need a vaccine pass to attend events or for hiring venues at the TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium.

· Our swimming pools are open for all to enjoy without needing to show My Vaccine Pass (except for using the sauna, spa or fitness centre).

· We are looking forward to a great summer and appreciate your help in following the new Government rules at Orange.

For Covid-19 advice

· Vaccination is our best defence against catching the virus so we encourage everyone to get full vaccinated and get My Vaccine Pass

· As always, if you feel unwell, get tested and isolate, as per Ministry of Health guidelines.

For more information regarding the Traffic Light Framework, click here.

For more Taranaki testing sites and vaccination clinics, click here.

Check the COVID-19 website for the most up to date COVID information.

For the latest NPDC updates head to our Covid information page

Phone the Healthline COVID-19 health advice line on 0800 358 5453.

Further details about our sites:

POOLS

· Todd Energy Aquatic Centre & Community pools are open, with some restrictions on numbers for recreational swimming.

· You’ll need to continue scanning in and wearing a mask when not swimming.

· To use the fitness centre, sauna or café you’ll need to show My Vaccine Pass.

· Our Aquarobics and 50’s Forwards pool classes are not currently operating, everything else is operating as usual.

PARKS, PLAYGROUNDS & BROOKLANDS ZOO

· Brooklands Zoo is open, with restrictions on numbers.

· All walkways, parks, playgrounds, public toilets and the ‘Wonky Cone’ are open.

· You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.

· The walk-through aviary and the barn are closed.

· Keeper Talks and other public / volunteer programmes are not running, although group bookings are now available.

Govett-Brewster Art Gallery

The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery is open.

· You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.

To attend cinema screenings and gallery events you’ll need to show My Vaccine Pass

Education and holiday programmes are operating.

PUKE ARIKI

· Puke Ariki, all our Community Libraries and customer centres are open.

· You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.

· To attend the Daily News Café you’ll need to show My Vaccine Pass

· The hours of operation are the same, although we won’t hold a Wednesday late night at Puke Ariki library, instead closing at 6pm.

· Our Housebound Service is operating and it may be contactless delivery.

· Justice of the Peace, Tui Ora and Community Law sessions at the libraries are running.

· The Mobile Library will operate from 10 January 2022 with restrictions on numbers.

· Puke Ariki museum education classes are on hold for the remainder of Term 4. We welcome bookings for classes in Term 1, 2022.

VENUES

TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium are open.

· You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.

To attend events or hire our facilities you’ll need to show My Vaccine Pass.

· You may also be asked to show ID, including drivers licence, fire arms licence, passport, 18+ card or student ID.

RECYCLING & RUBBISH

· All transfer stations, recycling pods, rubbish collections and the Junction Shop are open and are operating as usual.

· You’ll need to continue scanning in, wearing a mask and socially distancing.

· Please pay with EFTPOS or credit card. We aren’t accepting cash (except at Tongaporutu).

· A reminder to please not overload your crates for glass and allow 30cm space between bins.

