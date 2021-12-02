Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrating 1000 Jobs With Tāmaki Jobs And Skills Hub

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Tamaki Regeneration Company

Since the first job candidate, Geraldine Lee-Kum, landed a job with SaveBarn back in 2014 - the team at the Tāmaki Jobs and Skills Hub (formerly Career Start) haven’t looked back. They are now celebrating their 1000th job placement.

Lee Atuahiva, a local Tāmaki man is the 1000th person to be supported by the team. Lee first got involved with the Hub when his older brother went through the Career Start programme and loved it. Over the years Lee has returned to the Hub for support with his driver licence and upskilling to apply for new roles.

Recently, Lee was offered a job with Mike Jarman Maintenance who are contracted by Spencer Henshaw to carry out maintenance work on local properties. Lee says his confidence had improved thanks to the support from the hub.

Lee says, “They talk to you, like normal humans. You don’t have to be nervous or anything. They understand you. With any situation you are going through, they understand.”

The Hub, who provide ongoing mentoring for their clients for up to a year after employment, have continued to support Lee into his new role with the local maintenance company.

As an employer, Mr Jarman has also appreciated the support provided by the Jobs and Skills Hub, saying, “The Hub have always been very helpful, they’ve been with us the whole way. I’d encourage any employer to go through them and employ local.”

The Jobs and Skills Hub evolved as a partnership between the Tāmaki Regeneration Company and the Auckland Business Chamber, to create a welcoming space where the Tāmaki community can go for assistance with their job search.

Tāmaki Regeneration General Manager Social Transformation, Afoa Tevita Malolo says the Hub is more than an office, providing a welcoming environment to help people feel comfortable from the moment they walk in the door.

“The team at the Hub are very approachable and listen to jobseekers to understand what their needs are. The hub can then tailor their services to the individual’s needs. This may be assisting with training, help getting a driver licence, preparing their CVs, practicing interview skills or building confidence. They will also remain with the job seeker throughout the process of getting work ready, applying for jobs and going to interviews. They will continue to mentor jobseekers for up to a year after they find employment.”

Mr Malolo says, “We know the community appreciate this as they keep coming back.”

He says an incredible example of the value the team at the Tāmaki Jobs and Skills Hub provides, is the fifteen members of a local whānau who have been supported into employment by the Hub over the years. “This whanau now has greater aspirations and are looking at joining the Tāmaki Regeneration OWN-It programme which assists Tāmaki locals to work towards buying their own home.”

He says, “We know there are whānau out there who are struggling to find work. The team have been working right through lock-down and are available to assist you reach your goals and aspirations. When you are ready, get in touch.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tamaki Regeneration Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Tyan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 

Government: Delivers Reactivation Package As Aucklanders Reconnect For Summer
A new support package will help revive economic, social and cultural activities in our largest city over summer, and ensure those in hardship also get relief. The Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash... More>>



Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy Amid Pandemic
The Government’s financial accounts continue to reflect an economy that has performed better than expected, despite the latest Delta COVID-19 outbreak. The Crown accounts for the four months to the end of October factors in the improved starting position for the new financial year... More>>

ALSO:

National: Christopher Luxon Elected Party Leader
Christopher Luxon has been elected Leader of the New Zealand National Party, alongside Nicola Willis as Deputy Leader. “It is a tremendous privilege to lead our great party, and I thank my colleagues for the confidence they have placed in me,” Mr Luxon says... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>

AUT: Aucklanders Are Less Concerned With Covid
In reaction to commentary that Aucklanders are at breaking point after more than 100 days in lockdown and that compliance with the rules is under threat, AUT Emeritus Professor of Sociology Charles Crothers says... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 