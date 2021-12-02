Beach Safety Worries Lead To Bylaw Changes

An increase in dangerous driving on Titahi Bay Beach has led to a decision by Porirua City Council to no longer allow cars on the beach.

At a meeting of the Te Puna Kōrero committee today, councillors voted for the move as part of a Transport Bylaw Review, citing major safety concerns for beach users.

Western ward councillors Geoff Hayward and Mike Duncan highlighted community safety concerns and said residents had spoken to them about their fears.

"Enjoying shared space means we all have a shared responsibility," Councillor Hayward said. "I don’t flinch when it comes to having a choice about making the beach safer."

The need for improved safety was echoed by other councillors and Mayor Anita Baker.

Ngāti Toa kaumatua Taku Parai also supported the move.

"The beach is a taonga. It’s a taonga for the city and for all of the community to go and enjoy. It’s a safety matter."

Boat launching will still be allowed and there will be access for boatshed owners. Councillors agreed that enforcement was important and would work with police on this.

As another part of the Bylaw review, Council voted to proceed with plans for paid parking in the central city, as a way of preventing additional increases to rates.

Council consulted on and made the decision to introduce paid parking as part of the Long-term Plan process earlier this year.

Mayor Baker said parking is one way to bring revenue to the city and move the cost from ratepayers, to those using the parks.

"Rates increases have already been set at 7.65 per cent for the next two years. Without paid parking, this would increase to 8.42 per cent."

Mayor Baker said that with the first half hour or hour free (depending on the parking zone) businesses would still have customers coming to their stores.

She also had the parking plan amended to make sure long-term parks were available on Heriot Drive (Bunnings bank) so those working in the city could access all-day parking.

Paid parking will be in place from February next year and more information will be on our website in the coming weeks.

