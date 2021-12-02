Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Remind Revellers Of The Impacts Of Alcohol On Decision-making And Consent

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 3:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

As the country makes the transition into the COVID-19 Protection Framework, punters will be heading out in droves.

But, remember when you’re out enjoying yourself to look out for your mates and make sure they’re making good decisions around alcohol, sex and consent.

New Zealand moves to a traffic light system on December 3, coinciding with the fifth annual Don't Guess the Yes campaign.

The initiative aims to change attitudes and behaviours towards alcohol consumption and sexual consent.

Remember, if they’re out of it, they’re not up for it, says Senior Sergeant Ben Quinn.

The traffic light system will generally allow for more freedoms for the vaccinated and Senior Sergeant Quinn is urging drinkers to be mindful about how alcohol effects decision-making around sexual consent.

“We’re anticipating bars and clubs across the city to be busier than usual, as revellers make the most of their new-found freedoms in the first big weekend since restrictions eased.”

Bar staff will be wearing Don’t Guess the Yes caps and t-shirts, and the campaign is also being shared through posters and on social media.

A Don’t Guess the Yes workshop was held for those in the hospitality industry discussing the prevention, intervention, and response to incidents of sexual harm.

“The training and discussion empowers hospitality staff to recognise and take action when they see inappropriate or risky behaviour.

“Hitting the town isn’t an excuse to touch or harass someone.

“Those who are drinking are in a more vulnerable position and should not be taken advantage of - it’s important for everyone to remember this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable.”

The initiative is run in conjunction with Hospitality New Zealand, RespectEd Aotearoa, and Wellington City Council, with the support of Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association and Massey at Wellington Students’ Association.

“Wellington Police and our partners are committed to helping prevent adult sexual assault offending and victimisation by creating awareness and encouraging people to change their attitudes around sexual consent and alcohol consumption and providing education to partygoers on the impact alcohol has on decision-making and consent.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends, loved ones, and fellow Wellingtonians are safe, so remember, don’t guess the yes.”

Don’t Guess the Yes targets young people under 30 years old who frequent Wellington Central bars and clubs. It’s success, since its launch in December 2017, has seen it recognised at Police’s National Investigations Awards, with the Wellington Area Investigations Team taking out the Investigative Excellence — Team Prevention Award in 2020. The initiative also featured at the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Awards in 2019.

The campaign recognises we all have a role to play in putting a stop to sexual violence.

When it comes to sex, strong and positive consent is the only kind of consent.

If you or someone you know is in danger call the Police on 111, or to report an incident that has already occurred call 105.

If you have been affected by sexual violence and need support contact Wellington HELP on their 24/7 support line, 048016655.

For further information please visit www.dontguesstheyes.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


Government: Delivers Reactivation Package As Aucklanders Reconnect For Summer
A new support package will help revive economic, social and cultural activities in our largest city over summer, and ensure those in hardship also get relief. The Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash... More>>



Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy Amid Pandemic
The Government’s financial accounts continue to reflect an economy that has performed better than expected, despite the latest Delta COVID-19 outbreak. The Crown accounts for the four months to the end of October factors in the improved starting position for the new financial year... More>>

ALSO:



National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 