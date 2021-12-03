Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

“Absolutely No Way”: Gold Mine Development Near Whangamata Slammed By Coromandel Locals And Music Heavy Hitters

Friday, 3 December 2021, 9:02 am
Press Release: Morgan Donoghue

The development of a new gold mine beneath old-growth native forest administered by DOC near Whangamata, is sharply opposed by a growing list of high-profile Kiwis who hope to hold the Government to their promise of not mining conservation land. The area is also home to one of the world's most endangered frogs, found almost exclusively on the Coromandel.

Current backers include global music exec Morgan Donoghue, gen-Z chart-topper Muroki, and industry pro and Coromandel resident Campbell Smith, who manages artists Benee, Brooke Fraser, and Miss June, in addition to Muroki.

The group has one simple message: “Prime Minister Ardern, keep your promise made in 2017 and stop all mining on conservation land once and for all.”

Campaign spokesperson Morgan Donoghue says:

“While I’ve been a big supporter of this Government, their environmental creds leave a lot to be desired,” he says. “We totally support The Green Party’s ‘No New Mines’ campaign, and we encourage everyone to sign the petition.”

“I grew up in the Coromandel. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve lived in, and to think that we just allow some foreign mining company to come and rip it up is bloody appalling.”

“We’re going to be launching a full-on campaign against this mine, and we’ll be asking Kiwis to join us in protecting Aotearoa’s natural beauty and wildlife.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Morgan Donoghue on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


Government: Delivers Reactivation Package As Aucklanders Reconnect For Summer
A new support package will help revive economic, social and cultural activities in our largest city over summer, and ensure those in hardship also get relief. The Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash... More>>



Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy Amid Pandemic
The Government’s financial accounts continue to reflect an economy that has performed better than expected, despite the latest Delta COVID-19 outbreak. The Crown accounts for the four months to the end of October factors in the improved starting position for the new financial year... More>>

ALSO:



National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 