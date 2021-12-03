Sky Tower Shines In Traffic Light Red

Tonight, as New Zealand moves into the new COVID-19 Protection Framework, the Sky Tower will dance between Red, Orange and Green representing the new traffic light system colours.

Then from tomorrow, the Sky Tower will remain lit in traffic light Red until Auckland moves into the Orange or Green setting.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

© Scoop Media