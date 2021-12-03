Appeal For Witnesses To Hawke's Bay Firearms Incident

Police can confirm that a male received a gunshot wound to his leg at an address in Marewa, Napier, yesterday.

He was transported to hospital for treatment. The injury was non-life threatening.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are speaking to witnesses.

If anyone has any information in relation to this event please phone 105, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number: 211202/1399.

