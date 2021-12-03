Appeal For Witnesses To Hawke's Bay Firearms Incident
Friday, 3 December 2021, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a male received a gunshot wound
to his leg at an address in Marewa, Napier,
yesterday.
He was transported to hospital for
treatment. The injury was non-life threatening.
Police
are investigating the circumstances surrounding this
incident and are speaking to witnesses.
If anyone has
any information in relation to this event please phone 105,
or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting
reference number:
211202/1399.
