Train Customers Encouraged To Plan Ahead For Upcoming Rail Union Meeting

Metlink train customers will face longer travel times on Wednesday 8 December as buses will replace trains on all lines between approximately 9:00am and 3.00pm while unionised Transdev staff and drivers attend a union meeting. Scheduled bus replacements will continue as advertised.

Metlink’s Manager of Operations & Partnerships, Melissa Anderson said the rail Union meeting will only affect customers using off-peak services and they should allow some extra time for travel.

“We will keep customers updated through our website, app and social media channels, as well as through public information on radio.

“The key thing for customers is to know before you go”.

Look out for the pink bus replacement information posters at stations, use Metlink’s app, website, or call our Metlink team on 0800 801 700.

“Whilst some of our services might be impacted, Metlink fully supports any Union members attending this important meeting.” said Anderson.

The affected train lines are: HVL, MEL, JVL, KPL and WRL.

Know before you go and keep up to date by turning your app’s notifications on and at https://www.metlink.org.nz/

