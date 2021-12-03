Daily Compliance Update - 3 December 2022



Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and part of Waikato compliance update:

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 68 people have been charged with 79

offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm

yesterday (Thursday 2 December 2021).

Of these, 58 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 12 were for

Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, five Health Act

breaches, two were for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement

Officer, and two were for Failing to Stop (COVID-19 related).

In the same time period, 63 people were formally warned.

Police have received 8,582 105-online breach notifications relating to

businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and

parts of the Waikato.

Alert Level 2 compliance update:

Seventy-two people have been charged with 77 offences in Alert Level 2, as at

5pm yesterday (Thursday 2 December 2021).

Of these, 67 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), six for Failure

to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing to Stop

(COVID-19 related), and one is for assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs

Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 28 people have been warned – 16 for Failure to

Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 12 for Failing to Comply

with Order (COVID-19).

One person has received a youth referral for Failing to Comply with Order

(COVID-19).

To date, Police have received 3,748 105-online breach notifications relating

to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert Level 2.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, 1,829,061 vehicles have now been stopped at the

checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with 16,921

vehicles having been turned around.

31,436 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 88 of those

vehicles being turned around.

As at 11.59pm last night, 122,771 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 2219

of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 27

of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an alert level boundary

remains restricted and you will be turned away if you don’t have the

required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the COVID-19 website.

