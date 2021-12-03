Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Daily Compliance Update - 3 December 2022

Friday, 3 December 2021, 1:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and part of Waikato compliance update:

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 68 people have been charged with 79 
offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm 
yesterday (Thursday 2 December 2021).

Of these, 58 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 12 were for 
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, five Health Act 
breaches, two were for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement 
Officer, and two were for Failing to Stop (COVID-19 related).

In the same time period, 63 people were formally warned.

Police have received 8,582 105-online breach notifications relating to 
businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and 
parts of the Waikato.

Alert Level 2 compliance update:

Seventy-two people have been charged with 77 offences in Alert Level 2, as at 
5pm yesterday (Thursday 2 December 2021).

Of these, 67 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), six for Failure 
to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing to Stop 
(COVID-19 related), and one is for assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs 
Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 28 people have been warned – 16 for Failure to 
Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 12 for Failing to Comply 
with Order (COVID-19).

One person has received a youth referral for Failing to Comply with Order 
(COVID-19).

To date, Police have received 3,748 105-online breach notifications relating 
to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert Level 2.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, 1,829,061 vehicles have now been stopped at the 
checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with 16,921 
vehicles having been turned around.

31,436 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 88 of those 
vehicles being turned around.

As at 11.59pm last night, 122,771 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 2219 
of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 27 
of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an alert level boundary 
remains restricted and you will be turned away if you don’t have the 
required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the COVID-19 website.

