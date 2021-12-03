Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington’s Pacific Communities To Pass 90 Percent Vaccination Rate With Festival Event

Friday, 3 December 2021, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Capital and Coast District Health Board

The percentage of eligible Pacific people in the Wellington region is poised to push past the target of 90 percent single dose, with a further festival event set to take place tomorrow in Seaview, Petone.

Tomorrow’s Pacific Vaccination Festival has been organised by Pacific Health Services Hutt Valley, the Wellington Samoan Church Ministers’ Network, Vibe, Te Awakairangi Health Network, NET and Hutt City Council, in collaboration with the regions’ two DHBs.

“This is our communities’, best chance to get their first or second dose in a Pacific friendly setting before Christmas—especially for our young people. While we are focussing on some of the harder to reach Pacific people, walk-ins from all communities are welcome,” said 2DHB Pacific Director Junior Ulu.

“With the COVID-19 Protection Framework (traffic light system) now in place, the need for vaccination passes and being fully vaccinated becomes even more important, so people can enjoy the freedom to travel safely over Christmas and summer.”

“Getting vaccinated is vital for the protection of our families and communities, and to help stop the spread of the virus. This is why we are holding this event.”

There will be live performances by Pacific youth groups and local talent, as well as spot prizes and gift incentives for those getting their first or second jab. Anyone who is vaccinated will also go into a special prize draw.

The significance of this festival event to Pacific communities is also highlighted by the support of the High Commissioners from several Pacific Nations and Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry, who will also be at the event.

Pacific Vaccination Festival

When: 10am – 3pm, Saturday 4 December 2021
Where: Pelorus Sports Trust House, Hutt Park, Seaview, Petone

