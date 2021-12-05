Fatal Crash, Manawatū
Sunday, 5 December 2021, 5:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
04 December
A person has died after falling
from the back a utility vehicle on Te Awa Road, in
Pohangina, Manawatū this evening.
The incident was
reported to emergency services at around
6pm.
The person was critically injured and
subsequently passed away at the
scene.
Enquiries into the circumstances are
ongoing.
