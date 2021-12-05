UPDATE: Homicide Investigation Launched Following Death Of Assault Victim

A homicide investigation is under way after an 18-year-old man assaulted on Saturday morning in Sydenham died in Christchurch Hospital today.

“This is a tragic outcome and once again this year we're investigating the murder of a young person in our community,” says Detective Inspector Joel Syme.

“The victim’s family are tonight coming to terms with their loss and are understandably distraught. We are helping them through this challenging time.”

Police believe they have identified the person responsible for this incident.

“We are confident we know who assaulted this young man and are actively seeking him,” says Detective Inspector Syme.

“We believe this person was solely responsible for the injuries sustained by our victim, and he knows we are wanting to speak with him.”

At this time, Police will not provide any further information about the suspect.

Police were initially called to the Countdown carpark on Moorhouse Avenue, Sydenham at about 2am on Saturday morning.

“There were a group of people present when the assault occurred and we’d like to thank those who have come forward to discuss what they witnessed.

“We know there are others who are yet to talk with us, and we encourage them to do so.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 211204/5631.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

