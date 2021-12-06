Chantal Organics Partners With Auckland’s Bread & Butter Bakery To Give Back To Those In Need This Christmas

Chantal Organics, New Zealand’s award-winning purveyor of sustainable and organic products, has festive giving all wrapped up with a special Christmas collaboration with beloved Auckland bakery Bread & Butter to benefit Auckland City Mission.

Chantal Organics and Bread & Butter have partnered to create exclusive and delicious Christmas Crinkle Cookies with 100 per cent of proceeds going to Auckland City Mission to help people in need this festive season.

The festive season can be a tough time for those experiencing hardship, especially with this year’s COVID-19 curveball and countless weeks of lockdowns.

With Chantal Organics donating all the organic ingredients and Bread & Butter bringing their baking know-how, the limited range of Christmas Crinkle Cookies will be available for two weeks only, from Monday 6th December until Sunday 19th December 2021.

Chantal Organics Marketing Manager Bailey Palmer said the partnership comes at a time where people and businesses need to band together and support those desperately trying to feed themselves and their families.

“As Aucklanders prepare for a Christmas like no other, we felt it was important to do our part to support the community as best we can. We know this time of year can be hard for people already doing it tough, and we hope that with this collaboration, we can do our small part for the community.

“Bread & Butter is a well-known and well-loved Auckland establishment and was the perfect partner for us to raise funds and awareness for Auckland City Mission and sprinkle some seasonal spirit with fun, festive cookies.”

Bread & Butter Bakery Director Isabel Pasch said Bread & Butter is already a regular supporter of Auckland City Mission, donating leftover bread and pastries to the Mission on a daily basis, and is delighted to collaborate with Chantal Organics to bring Christmas cheer in cookie form.

“Using organic and sustainable ingredients baked with love, our Christmas Crinkle Cookies are a delicious symbol of Aucklanders supporting Aucklanders to nourish, support and care for each other during this holiday season,” Ms Pasch said.

The limited range of Christmas Crinkle Cookies will retail for $15 for a 200g bag and are available to purchase from 6-19 December 2021 at Bread & Butter Bakery & Café, Grey Lynn or online here.

