Police Training Exercise - Kāpiti

Police are holding a training exercise in Kāpiti on Tuesday 7 December.

The exercise will take place in Queen Elizabeth Park between 8.30am and 4pm and be supported by the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF).

The RNZAF will be providing an NH90 helicopter and members of the public in the area will hear noise from the helicopter.

Staff carrying firearms may also be visible.

Our specialist teams such as the Armed Offenders Squad undertake this type of tactical training regularly at various locations around New Zealand.

These types of exercises could not happen without the support of our local communities and we thank them for their cooperation and support.

