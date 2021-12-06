Police Training Exercise - Kāpiti
Monday, 6 December 2021, 11:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are holding a training exercise in Kāpiti on
Tuesday 7 December.
The exercise will take place in
Queen Elizabeth Park between 8.30am and 4pm and be supported
by the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF).
The RNZAF
will be providing an NH90 helicopter and members of the
public in the area will hear noise from the
helicopter.
Staff carrying firearms may also be
visible.
Our specialist teams such as the Armed
Offenders Squad undertake this type of tactical training
regularly at various locations around New
Zealand.
These types of exercises could not happen
without the support of our local communities and we thank
them for their cooperation and
support.
