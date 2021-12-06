Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Prestigious Arts Scholarship Awarded To Local Student

Monday, 6 December 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

New Plymouth Girls’ High student Belle Evans awarded $3,000 George Mason Scholarship

The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery was the first place Belle Evans (18) would take her Grandparents every time they’d visit and holds a special place in her heart. So she was delighted to receive a personal call from the gallery awarding her the George Mason Trust scholarship, worth $3,000.

Belle Evans

“I just broke down crying,” said the recently-graduated New Plymouth Girls’ High School student.

The prestigious annual scholarship, awarded by NPDC’s gallery to those who show drive and motivation towards a visual arts career, is paid in a lump sum.

Govett-Brewster Art Gallery director Zara Stanhope says it’s fabulous to be able to help young artists through the scholarship, which it has administered since 2016. “The gallery is excited to support future artists within the community – we congratulate Belle and look forward to seeing her achievements in the coming years.”

Evans said the scholarship was just the push she needed. “It can be scary going into an arts degree and getting a student loan, but this scholarship shows you can go into the arts and build a career.”

Evans will be studying for a Bachelor of Fine Arts with honours degree at Massey University in Wellington.

“I chose Massey as I took a programme at school called ‘Shape your Future’ for the past three years, which is essentially a very hands-on creative class and I’d heard a lot about Massey University and their hands-on learning. I have chosen Wellington campus to study at because of the endless new ideas and people that will come with living in a new city,” she said.

