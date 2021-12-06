KiwiHarvest’s Food Rescue Ride Unites Queenstown Cafes To Fight Food Insecurity

KiwiHarvest Queenstown has launched a new Food Rescue Ride initiative, redistributing surplus food from local cafes and bakeries to those who urgently need it this holiday season.

The project is a first of its kind for New Zealand that will see high-quality produce from a range of participating cafes, diverted to local charities and organisations who are helping to feed our most vulnerable communities, including Happiness House, Whakatipu Youth Trust and Mana Tāhuna Charitable Trust.

With support from the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Waste Minimisation Community Fund and a brand-new e-bike (complete with a custom-built trailer for storage containers), community volunteers will pedal to partnering cafes three times a week to collect surplus food that will be stored and sorted in KiwiHarvest’s Queenstown warehouse.

Kayleigh Simons-Smith, KiwiHarvest Queenstown Branch Manager, describes how the project will make a difference in the local community, connecting many different groups who are striving to combat food insecurity and waste.

“With lockdown restrictions and ongoing border closures preventing tourism, our region has been heavily impacted by the pandemic, resulting in an increased demand for our services. As we near the holiday season, it’s heartbreaking to think that every year, people all across the country struggle to put food on the table, when so much edible food ends up wasted.

“The Food Rescue Ride is a symbol of the community uniting and supporting each other. We’re delighted that so many volunteers have signed up as riders already, giving part of their day to address an urgent need, while reducing our carbon footprint at the same time.”

Seven cafes have come on board for the initiative so far, with more planned to join after the first wave. These beloved local eateries include Queenstown Signs Cafe, Yonder, Bespoke Kitchen, and Starbucks Queenstown.

Kendal, Manager at Queenstown Signs Café, says, “We really wanted to ensure that our leftover food doesn’t go to waste. On most days, we sell the majority of our items but it’s good to know that the ones we don’t sell aren’t going to landfill anymore.”

Lucy, Manager at Bespoke Kitchen, acknowledges the hardships faced by the Queenstown community in recent years.

“We wanted to get involved with KiwiHarvest as a way to give back to the community that has supported us so incredibly over the last challenging couple of years. We’re proud to be a part of such a generous community, and we sincerely hope that our donations are helping address and fight food insecurity,” Lucy adds.

In the last 12 months, KiwiHarvest Queenstown has distributed 86,271 kilos of rescued food into the local community, up from 76,702 kilos on the previous 12-month period.

If you’d like to get involved as a rider or participating cafe, please contact Kayleigh on 021385246 or email queenstown@kiwiharvest.org.nz

© Scoop Media

