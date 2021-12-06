Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Night Closures Weld Pass, SH1, Blenheim Over Five Nights

Monday, 6 December 2021, 3:40 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will be working on improving the road surface in the Weld Pass, on SH1 in Marlborough, for five nights at the beginning of December 2021.

This work has now been rescheduled to Tuesday 7 December, through to Saturday night, 11 December. It is weather dependent. The dates below have been changed to reflect this.

“Drivers will be allowed through every two hours overnight and emergency vehicles will be accommodated at all times,” says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

The work will run from Tuesday, 7 December through to Saturday night, 11 December, 7 pm to 6 am the next day. Weld Pass is a winding section of SH1, halfway between Blenheim and Seddon.

Drivers will be allowed through every two hours, with a ten to 15-minute window for single lane traffic each way.

After the 7pm closure, the first opening will be at 9pm, then 11pm, 1am, 3am and 5am. Full opening at 6am.

“Waka Kotahi thanks all drivers who may be inconvenienced and encourage everyone to plan for the opening times if they can. Traffic will be queued at each end between opening times.

“We encourage people who have ferries booked to ensure they factor in these delays south of Picton if they are leaving in the evening,” says Ms Forrester.

Electronic signs will advertise the closures at each end ie near Blenheim at the Roadhouse entry and in Seddon as well as fixed signs in other places.

