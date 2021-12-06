Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Chums Beach Headland Bought By New Zealand Coastal Trust

Monday, 6 December 2021, 5:52 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The northern headland of New Chums Beach in Wainuiototo Bay has been brought into public ownership. The 30ha property was tendered for sale on behalf of receivers appointed by the Bank of New Zealand after Galt Nominees, owned by businessman George Kerr, defaulted on a mortgage.

The purchase was made by the New Zealand Coastal Trust with support from mana whenua, Preserve New Chum for Everyone, the Whangapoua Beach Ratepayers Association, and the Environmental Defence Society. The Trust is a registered charity.

“This has been a fantastic outcome for the public of Aotearoa New Zealand,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor, who co-ordinated the successful bid, and is also a trustee of the Trust.

“New Chums is one of the very few undeveloped beaches left on the eastern Coromandel Peninsula, with native bush fringing the beautiful curved white-sanded beach. It is a reminder of what our coasts used to be like.

“The northern headland is incredibly important because it frames the entire beach experience. The property has outstanding landscape, ecological and cultural values.

“There has been an enormous effort to prevent development of the New Chums beachfront over the past two decades, so it is wonderful that part of this jewel is now protected.

“The logistical challenges of the current bid were considerable, including raising enough funds to make an unconditional offer of $2.15 million in just a few short weeks. Our success reflects the beach’s high profile as an iconic, unspoiled part of our country that many, many people want to see protected.

“We are deeply thankful for the many donations from members of the public, including via a Givealittle page, along with the staunch support from our partners and the local community.

Thanks are also due to the smaller number of committed individuals who agreed to underwrite the offer pending resolution of grant applications to funding entities. We expect these to be determined before Christmas.

“We also appreciate the legal services from Bell Gully which were given pro bono.

“Our intention is for the headland to be managed and protected forever in the public interest. We will be seeking a protective covenant from the Queen Elizabeth II National Trust or equivalent for the land.

“We will now have a breather over the holiday period and, in the new year, will talk through options for the ultimate management of the land with local interests and mana whenua,” Mr Taylor concluded.

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

