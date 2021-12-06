Arrest Following Firearms Incident, Winton
Monday, 6 December 2021, 7:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Jon Bisset:
One person has been arrested
following a firearms incident in Winton today.
Police
were called to a Park Street address at around 1pm where it
was reported that a firearm had been discharged.
Staff
arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds, who was
transported to hospital for treatment and is reported to be
in a serious but stable condition.
Police along with
the armed offenders squad attended, cordons were put in
place and nearby schools were put into lockdown temporarily
as a precaution.
A 19-year-old man was later located
in Invercargill and arrested.
Police would like to
thank the public for their co-operation while this matter
was resolved safely.
Police are not seeking anyone
else in relation to the incident but enquiries are
ongoing.
Anyone with any information which may assist
Police are urged to contact us on 105, quoting event number
P048860990. Alternatively, information can be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>