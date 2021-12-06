Arrest Following Firearms Incident, Winton

Inspector Jon Bisset:

One person has been arrested following a firearms incident in Winton today.

Police were called to a Park Street address at around 1pm where it was reported that a firearm had been discharged.

Staff arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds, who was transported to hospital for treatment and is reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Police along with the armed offenders squad attended, cordons were put in place and nearby schools were put into lockdown temporarily as a precaution.

A 19-year-old man was later located in Invercargill and arrested.

Police would like to thank the public for their co-operation while this matter was resolved safely.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident but enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information which may assist Police are urged to contact us on 105, quoting event number P048860990. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

