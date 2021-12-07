Te Moana Precautionary Boil Water Notice

Due to the continued headwater rain causing high levels of silt (turbidity) of water at our intake we are now required to put a precautionary boil water notice in place for the main part of the Te Moana rural water scheme.

This does not include Geraldine Downs and Geraldine Flat.

Please boil water for at least a minute for all personal uses. This includes:

- Drinking

- Cooking and Eating

- Teeth Brushing

We apologise for the inconvenience. The new water source and new treatment plant for Te Moana is programmed to come on stream in March/April next year, and will offer better quality water, improved treatment and treated water storage and should remove the need for these notices in future.

© Scoop Media

