Te Moana Precautionary Boil Water Notice
Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council
Due to the continued headwater rain causing high levels
of silt (turbidity) of water at our intake we are now
required to put a precautionary boil water notice in place
for the main part of the Te Moana rural water
scheme.
This does not include Geraldine Downs and
Geraldine Flat.
Please boil water for at least a
minute for all personal uses. This includes:
-
Drinking
- Cooking and Eating
- Teeth
Brushing
We apologise for the inconvenience. The new
water source and new treatment plant for Te Moana is
programmed to come on stream in March/April next year, and
will offer better quality water, improved treatment and
treated water storage and should remove the need for these
notices in
future.
Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>