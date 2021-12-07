Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 Public Advisory - 7 December 2021

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

Please find below a COVID-19 update for the Waikato. Changes since our last public advisory on Friday 3 December are provided in red.

Latest update on COVID-19

There were 10 new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, with three in Te Kūiti, two in Ōtorohanga, two in Huntly, two in Tokoroa, and one in Hamilton.

One of today’s cases has been linked to previous cases with the remainder under investigation.

No new locations of interest were confirmed in Hamilton yesterday.

The total number of cases is now 526 (146 active and 380 recovered). There are 33 active cases that are as yet unlinked.

There are seven pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ngāruawāhia, Ōtorohanga, Piopio, Thames, and Te Kūiti.

There are two COVID-19 positive patients in hospital, with one in ICU.

There were 1,625 tests processed in the Waikato yesterday and 1,861 vaccinations delivered.

In the Waikato, public health staff are now supporting 109 cases to isolate at home.

LocationNumber of active cases 
Te Kūiti48
Huntly36
Hamilton11
Kāwhia9
Ngāruawāhia7
Piopio7
Ōtorohanga6
Tokoroa3
Waharoa3
Te Anga2
Te Awamutu1
Te Kauwhata1
Whitianga1
To be confirmed7


Note: previously listed case locations will at times be reclassified following investigations. Some cases have been allocated to locations outside Waikato so contribute to our case totals but are not listed in case locations. Cases may also be allocated to Waikato from other regions but are not noted as a new case as they have been previously announced.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.

TAUMARUNUI

Miriama Club, Miriama St, Taumarunui

Wednesday 8 December to Saturday 11 December - 10am-2pm

PIOPIO

Mokau Kohunui Marae, 20 Moa Street, Piopio

Tuesday 7 December 1.30pm - 3.30pm

TE KŪITI

Centennial Park, William Street entrance, Te Kūiti

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday - 10am-2pm

Wednesday 3-7pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace
7 days a week 10am - 12pm

HUNTLY

Waahi Whanui, 17 Parry Street, Huntly

Wednesday 8 December to Sunday 12 December – 9am – 3pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia

Wednesday 7 Dec, Friday 10 Dec - 11am - 6pm

Tuesday 7 Dec, Thursday 9 Dec - 8am - 3pm

Saturday 11 Dec - 9am - 2pm

HAURAKI - THAMES

Te Korowai o Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Monday-Friday 9am-3pm

Saturday 10am-1pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

TOKOROA

Testing is available on appointment from GPs. Both practices will test non-enrolled patients:

Tokoroa Family Health

Gate 3, Tokoroa Hospital, Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 5431

Tokoroa Medical Centre

57-75 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 8777

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 11.59pm 6 December 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.

Territorial local authority1st doses2nd doses1st doses as a % of eligible populationFully vaccinated as a % of eligible population
Hamilton City134,073125,56194.6%88.6%
Hauraki District14,68813,44885.8%78.5%
Matamata-Piako District27,41425,54390.1%83.9%
Ōtorohanga District7177652983.2%75.7%
Ruapehu District5729507186.2%76.3%
South Waikato District17,55315,64488.1%78.5%
Thames-Coromandel District24,66022,98588.9%82.9%
Waikato District44,38341,15890.3%83.7%
Waipa District45,47243,27294.4%89.8%
Waitomo District7045632693.1%83.6%
Waikato region328,194 305,53791.9%85.5%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton is open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

  • Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.
  • Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.
  • In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.
  • Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.
  • People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

  • If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.
  • If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.
  • Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.
  • We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

  • It is free to get a COVID-19 test
  • GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first
  • Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment
  • After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic
  • We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

© Scoop Media

Waikato District Health Board

Waikato DHB

Healthy People. Excellent Care

Waikato District Health Board (DHB) employs over 6500 people and plans, funds and provides hospital and health services to more than 391,770 people in a region covering eight per cent of New Zealand.

Contact Waikato District Health Board

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 

Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 